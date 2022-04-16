In Skift's top stories this week, Google joins global partnership Travalyst, backed by Prince Harry, in an act towards sustainability, Europeans are set to make record summer travel numbers, and loyalty programs are being revamped across major and minor travel brands alike.

Throughout the week we are posting original stories night and day covering news and travel trends, including on the impact of coronavirus. Every weekend we will offer you a chance to read the most essential stories again in case you missed them earlier.

Google Selects Prince Harry-Backed Travalyst for Emissions Data on Flight Searches: With the search engine also publishing the methodology and framework for other travel sellers to adopt, there’s a greater chance that carbon emissions data will eventually become standardized, and less confusing. But there’s still a long way to go.

Trains Offer New Promise in Europe’s Quest to Cut Aviation Emissions: European airlines and authorities are eager to tap rail links to replace short flights on the continent. But a recent air-rail connection in Paris showed the limits of the partnerships that take a lot more than will power to make work and, more importantly, woo travelers.

How Frontier Notches a Win-Win No Matter the Fate of JetBlue’s Spirit Bid: JetBlue’s surprise bid for Spirit could derail Frontier’s deal with the discounter. Losing a tie-up with Spirt may sound like bad news for Frontier, but here’s why it will still be a win.

Startups Are Turning Hotels and Rentals Into Shops for Retail Goods: Weirdly, airlines are the upselling masters. But spacious hotels and short-term rentals have much more to cross-sell to travelers than any flying tin cans have. Calling all consumer brands and local artisans: Here’s the new “product placement.”

Marriott Says Loyalty Program Driving New Wave of Growth in Asia: Even as uncertainty continues to weigh on travel plans, Marriott is offering personalized experiences through its loyalty program in Asia. The hotel chain currently has more than 55 million Marriott Bonvoy members in Asia Pacific.

Europeans Plan to Vacation and Fly at Record Levels This Summer: Backyard tourism continues to dominate as predicted — most Europeans will stick even closer to home this year. But their increased preference for air travel versus train, according to the report, is concerning and comes just as the European Union aims to crack down on emissions.

Amex GBT Assures Investors Pandemic Just a Blip for Corporate Travel: The corporate travel agency’s management team was fairly bullish during an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, but can anyone really predict the true shape of business travel in the next year or two?

IHG Rolls Out Sweeping Loyalty Overhaul Across 17 Hotel Brands: IHG is the latest travel company to revamp its loyalty program for a post-pandemic return of visitors, changes that, for one, tame owner labor costs.

Why Private Equity Firm Certares Is Dabbling in Travel Venture Investing: Chantal Noble Haldorsen appears to be one of the rising stars of travel tech investing. Savvy entrepreneurs will note her insights.

Fintech to Help Smaller Hotel Brands Like Selina Launch Rewards Cards: Selina’s launch of a loyalty card will be eyed by other emerging brands in travel lodging. Its choices in marketing the card to early-career travelers will be watched by all hoteliers coveting that segment.