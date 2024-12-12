Malaysia Unveils First North American Tourism Campaign in 7 Years

With this campaign Malaysia is diving into a competitive Southeast Asian market dominated by hits like Thailand and Vietnam. The challenge? Standing out in a crowd of fan favorites.

In its first significant outreach effort since 2017, Tourism Malaysia on Friday will launch “The Malaysia Mix,” a campaign designed to attract U.S. and Canadian travelers to the country.

The digital-exclusive campaign will debut on Facebook and Instagram.

A significant long-haul market for Malaysia, Canadian and U.S. passport holders do not require a visa to enter the country for up to 90 days.

The timing couldn’t be better, according to Linawati Ismail, deputy director of Tourism Malaysia Americas. It aligns with shifting travel behaviors in the post-pandemic world, as North American travelers look for unique, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

A recent Skift Research report also highlighted how travelers crave “authentic” experiences and understanding this could help shape the tourism economy.

Malaysia had 31% more arrivals from North America between January and June this year, compared to the same period in 2023, Ismail said. “North Americans have historically traveled in Malaysia mostly to Kuala Lumpur, and we want to encourage them to explore more of the country through The Malaysia Mix,” Ismail said.

Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, as well as YouTube, are where North American travelers consume most of their travel content, Ismail said. “The digital-exclusive nature of the campaign enables us to connect with travelers directly where they’re already engaged.”

Earlier this year, Thailand also launched its influencer marketing platform to promote travel within the country.

A Timely Return to the North American Market

North American travelers tend to flock to popular destinations like Thailand and Vietnam.

With many popular destinations in the region becoming “oversaturated,” travelers are looking for something different out of a Southeast Asia trip, Ismail said. “We see this as an opportunity to highlight Malaysia as a destination that offers everything — cultural depth, nature, and luxury — without the crowds.”

The campaign launch comes as Malaysia is recovering its pre-pandemic momentum, with the government targeting over 27 million international visitors in 2024, a significant leap from the 20 million in 2023 and exceeding the 2019 high of 26 million arrivals.

As part of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the country aims to attract over 35 million tourists.

Beyond Kuala Lumpur

While Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, is often the entry point for visitors, The Malaysia Mix campaign emphasizes the country’s 13 states and three federal territories. Ismail noted that the campaign’s goal is to move beyond traditional city tours to highlight Malaysia’s lesser-known attractions, such as: Sarawak, Sabah, Langkawi, Penang, Malacca, Sipadan Island.

“While Kuala Lumpur is widely recognized, there’s a significant gap in awareness about the other attractions Malaysia offers. We aim to shift this perception,” she said.

Beyond The Malaysia Mix campaign, Tourism Malaysia is already planning the next phase of its North American engagement. “We’re planning further partnerships and campaigns with additional focus on trade partnerships and media/influencer collaborations,” Ismail said.

Targeting Every Traveler Segment

Ismail said the Malaysia Mix campaign targets a diverse audience. By leveraging insights into travel behavior, the campaign tailors its messaging to:

Millennials and Gen Z

Baby Boomers and Higher-Income Families

Muslim Travelers

Off-Grid Seekers

Malaysia’s appeal to remote workers is also amplified through its introduction of digital nomad visas for extended stays. “Malaysia is also a perfect fit for the growing trend of travelers prioritizing sustainability in their travel decision-making,” Ismail said.

Adventure Meets Luxury

One of the campaign’s unique selling points, according to Ismail, is Malaysia’s ability to blend adventure with luxury. Acknowledging that travelers today want a holistic experience, Ismail said, “We recognize that luxury travelers want more than just relaxation — they seek meaningful, immersive experiences. You can start your day hiking Mount Kinabalu or exploring Taman Negara National Park and end it relaxing in a five-star resort.”

The campaign also highlights Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable tourism. Resorts and tour operators are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, from protecting marine ecosystems in diving hotspots to promoting community-based tourism in rural areas.