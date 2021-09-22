It's a nice step for Google to provide more information about hotels' sustainability practices in search results. But will the company have the guts to get "political," in the eyes of some, and push hotel listings higher or lower based on environmental practices?

In a sign of the times regarding the climate crisis, Google this week will begin to enable travelers to dig into hotels’ sustainability practices when they search for stays.

When consumers search for hotels on Google, including in its Google Travel feature, they will be able to see whether organizations such as Green Key or EarthCheck have certified properties for laudable sustainability practices. After clicking on an About tab, travelers will be able to view a list of a property’s specific practices such as energy efficiency, water conservation efforts, and the use of materials that come from sustainable sources.

Google said it is working with hotel chains such as Hilton and Accor to collect such sustainability information, and to enable the public to peruse it. Hotel owners can add their information on sustainable practices to their Google My Business profiles, or can contact Google My Business support.

Google said it has created a dedicated team of researchers, designers and engineers to further develop tools to help travelers discern between properties practicing sustainability and those that aren’t. Google will use automated and manual means to check on the hotels’ certifications, and to determine whether the property is being truthful about its sustainability accomplishments.

As part of its broader efforts on climate change, Google is joining Travalyst, the coalition founded by Prince Harry, and whose founding members include Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor and Visa. The coalition is trying to come up with standards for calculating and reporting carbon emissions in air travel, and a uniform framework for lodging sustainability practices.

One key issue for Google and other online travel companies will be how committed they are to promoting sustainability practices. All other things being equal, will a hotel listing move higher in search results based on its sustainability practices, or will profit motives or political concerns leave the listing unaffected?

In Brief

Airbnb CEO Remote Work Trends Creating a New Golden Age of Travel

Speaking at Skift Global Forum at JFK Airport Tuesday night, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the untethering of the workforce through work from home practices will create new alternatives to mass tourism. On the affordable housing issue, he said newly mobile workers can move to more affordable geographies since they won’t have to work as often in big-city offices. Skift

Expedia Group to Create a Solitary Loyalty Program

In its ongoing bid to make the company less complex, Expedia Group announced Tuesday that it intends to take its three loyalty programs, and turn them into one plan for all of its brands across the globe. CEO Peter Kern said the company would rather foot loyalty program costs than have to pay Google for customer acquisition. Skift

Tripadvisor Reverses Key Elements of Its Subscription Plan

With hotel chains balking at participating in Tripadvisor Plus out of rate parity concerns, Tripadvisor said it intends to convert the $99 per year subscription program from up-front discounts to a cash-back model. It remains to be seen how the change, which would start to get tested in the fourth quarter, will impact subscription sign-ups. Skift