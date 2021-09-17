Skift Take
Old school travel companies still largely dominate in terms of stock market valuation, but there is no denying the disruption sparked by Airbnb’s debut on the stock market.
Travel stocks still pack a punch even after the pandemic took a catastrophic toll on business.
Airbnb this week is once again over the $100 billion market capitalization threshold, putting it ahead of Booking Holdings but in second place behind Boeing in terms of travel company valuations. It was a meteoric rise to the (almost) top for the vacation home rental company, which only went public late last year and has already more than doubled in price per share.
The 15 largest travel companies come from a range of sectors, from airlines and hotels to cruises lines and online travel agencies, or OTAs.
The combined valuation of these companies, compiled using data from S&P’s Capital IQ platform, added up to nearly $760 billion, as of mid-day Sept. 17. Of note — the CEOs of six of these companies will be speaking at Skift Global Forum Sept. 21-23 in New York City.
|Company
|Travel Sector
|Market Cap
|The Boeing Co.
|Aircraft Manufacturer
|$124.8B
|Airbnb
|Vacation Rentals
|$105.8B
|Booking Holdings
|OTA
|$95.8B
|Airbus
|Aircraft Manufacturer
|$88.3B
|Oriental Land
|Resort/Theme Parks
|$51B
|Marriott International
|Hotel
|$47B
|Hilton Worldwide
|Hotel
|$36.6B
|Southwest Airlines
|Airline
|$28.9B
|Las Vegas Sands
|Casino Resorts
|$28.7B
|Amadeus IT
|Travel Tech
|$27.3B
|Carnival Corp.
|Cruise
|$27.2B
|Delta Air Lines
|Airline
|$25.8B
|Ryanair
|Airline
|$25.78B
|Expedia Group
|OTA
|$23B
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Casino Resorts
|$22.4B
Photo Credit: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing (pictured: the company's 787 assembly line in South Carolina) is the largest travel company in terms of market capitalization. airbus777 / Flickr
