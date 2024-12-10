Subscribe
Cruises’ Private Destinations, Flattening Food Cultures and Hilton in Asia

Elizabeth Casolo
December 10th, 2024 at 4:52 AM EST

Skift Take

Today's podcast looks at the rise of private destinations, tourism's impact on food culture, and Hilton's investment in Asia Pacific.
Series: Skift Daily Briefing

Skift Daily Briefing Podcast

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Presented by Criteo.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Episode Notes

Cruise lines aren’t just looking for revenue sources on board. During earnings calls, CEOs have been sharing their bet on private destinations — beach resorts exclusive to their travelers. Contributor Robert Cole explores why the next few years have a lot in store for these destinations.

Private destinations lessen overcrowding on land while still accommodating millions of guests per year. Cruise companies can also ensure ports suit their needs and dodge concerns that may arise from political or social instability in a region.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival are some of the biggest players: They have new destinations set to open through 2027.

Next, Skift CEO Rafat Ali shares what tourism means for food culture. During his travels, Ali has noticed a “flattening of food cultures,” with certain cuisines being overly simplified to meet traveler expectations.

This can have a ripple effect on the local community, sometimes shaping how residents view their own cultural foods.

The solution? The farm-to-table movement certainly helps — but hotels, airlines and tourism boards need to get in on the conversation, showing visitors diverse, authentic cuisine. For guests, slow travel can also give more time to get to know a destination, including its dishes.

Finally, Hilton reached 1,000 hotels in Asia Pacific — doing so a year earlier than expected — Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia explains.

China and India have booming domestic tourism markets, and Hilton is getting in on the action. The rise of the region’s middle class is a major factor, leading Hilton to pursue both luxury and mid-market offerings. Southeast Asia also has a lot of potential as tourism arrivals grow. 

Tags: asia, carnival cruise line, china, food tourism, hilton, india, royal caribbean, skift daily briefing, skift podcast, tourism

Photo Credit: The sign for Royal Caribbean cruise line's private island, Coco Cay, at sunset.  Adobe Stock / Joseph Hendrickson

