How Hilton Got to 1,000 Hotels in Asia Pacific — and What’s Next

Hilton’s strategy puts China and Southeast Asia front and center, but its sharpened focus on India signals a broader ambition. The brand is doubling down on Asia Pacific’s booming economies and growing middle class.

Hilton on Monday announced that it had reached 1,000 trading hotels in the Asia Pacific region — a full year ahead of its original target of 2025. The milestone reflects Hilton’s rapid expansion in a region experiencing rising affluence, a burgeoning middle-class, and sustained interest in leisure and business travel.

Hilton now has 915 hotels in development in the region, according to Clarence Tan, Hilton’s senior vice president of development for Asia Pacific.

The strategy revolves around tailoring offerings to meet regional demands.

In China, it has the Hilton Garden Inn·Gen A. This year, the company surpassed 700 hotels in Greater China and now has 758 hotels trading in the region across 10 brands in 249 locations.

In India, Hilton’s recent “strategic licensing agreement” with Olive by Embassy to develop 150 Spark by Hilton hotels marks its foray into the premium economy segment.

“Domestic trips made in the first half of this year in China and travel during the recent National Day Golden Week holiday in October, were both ahead of last year’s numbers,” Tan told Skift. “India, on the other hand, is said to be the third-largest domestic tourism market after the U.S. and China by 2027 and is one of the fastest-growing outbound tourism markets globally.”

In a previous interview with Skift, Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and country head, India of Hilton, had called 2024 the best year for Hilton in India.

Southeast Asia: Major Growth Region

Hilton calls Southeast Asia its “bright spot,” where the brand is on track to double its presence. With 101 hotels currently operating and another 50 under development, Hilton has expanded in both mature markets like Thailand and emerging destinations such as Vietnam.

Recent openings, including DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane in Laos and two Hilton Garden Inn properties in Thailand, highlight the company’s ability to adapt to diverse markets.

In the last quarter, Hilton signed a management agreement with ROX Group to bring a portfolio of mid-market hotels to the country. “This partnership will see us double our current pipeline and will eventually make our Vietnam presence five times its current size,” Tan said.

He highlighted the potential in Southeast Asia, where middle-class growth and intra-regional travel are driving demand. “Tourism arrivals into countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are growing at double-digit rates, creating opportunities for both mid-market and luxury offerings,” he said.

Luxury and Lifestyle Offerings on the Rise

As affluence rises across Asia Pacific, Hilton is significantly expanding its luxury and lifestyle footprint. Its luxury estate is set to grow to 150 hotels in the coming years, quadrupling its current size. Alongside its operating and upcoming Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and LXR-branded hotels, the company has entered into exclusive partnerships, such as with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, to broaden its luxury portfolio and offer Hilton Honors members unique stays in boutique properties.

Hilton said that it is also seeing increased interest in lifestyle brands like Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection, and Tapestry Collection, as travelers prioritize unique and authentic experiences. Recent openings include La Festa Phu Quoc, a Curio Collection property in Vietnam, and upcoming Tapestry Collection hotels in Thailand.

In China, the brand continues to deepen its reach with Hilton Shanghai City Center and Conrad Chongqing. Hilton will also be debuting the LXR Hotels & Resorts brand in the country.

Tan also highlighted Hilton’s focus on delivering “once-in-a-lifetime experiences” to cater to the modern traveler’s preferences. From VIP suite tickets to sold-out concerts, F1 packages to luxury stays in off-the-beaten-path destinations, Hilton is adapting its offerings to prioritize experiences over traditional accommodations.

“We are seeing increasing interest in these experiences and record points being bid for the most sought after Singapore F1 packages for example as travelers increasingly prioritize spending on experiences over goods,” he said.

