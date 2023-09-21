EG Labs, which would provide a way for consumers to provide feedback for Expedia Group product betas, is itself a test. It seems as though an active feedback loop would provide more insights than merely observing user behavior.

Expedia Group is launching a new program called EG Labs to give some consumers early access to tests for its Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo products.

The first product available for road testing would be Project Explorer, which Expedia said is its latest ChatGPT-based feature on iOS, which “makes discovering new places and different types of trips easier through curated options based on interest, budget, time of year, and geographical location.”

EG Labs will first launch in the U.S. and consumers will be able to enroll in a Discover Products section on its landing page, a spokesperson said. Project Explorer was set to go live on Thursday through the Expedia app in the U.S. only.

EG Labs and Project Explorer were part of a series of product announcements Thursday in Expedia Group’s maiden semiannual product release schedule. If not specified in this story, the rest of the products mentioned would be live before the end of the year, the company said.

In deciding to promote releases every six months, Expedia Group is taking an Airbnb-like approach. Airbnb has generated huge publicity from its winter and summer product announcements.

An Expedia Group spokesperson said it is a convenient way to bundle announcements and to create excitement about Expedia Group’s innovation and direction.

Among other highlights about upcoming Expedia Group products to be introduced before the end of the year:

Amenity Answers would sift through guest reviews using generative AI on all three of the company’s flagship apps in English only, and would answer traveler questions about the pool, parking or restaurant at a hotel.

leverages generative AI to answer questions about hotels and vacation rentals, including those pertaining to Wi-Fi parking. This feature would become operational in the three main apps. Influencer travel stories would enable social media stars try to inspire you to get off the couch through their stories. This would only be available in the U.S. on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps.

There are also several partner-oriented features: