The design is the first of its kind and is one of many innovative ideas by Qantas as it implements Project Sunrise.

Qantas, Australia’s national airline, has revealed the complete cabin design of its Airbus A350s, marking a significant milestone in its Project Sunrise. That’s the title for its new nonstop routes, slated to begin in late 2025, from Sydney to London and New York, which would be the world’s longest flights.

Earlier this year, Qantas introduced the First and Business cabins, and on Friday in Australia it unveiled the remaining sections of the aircraft interior, which include Premium Economy, Economy, and a unique Wellbeing Zone, which Qantas said it is the first airline worldwide to develop.

This zone showcases sculpted wall panels, integrated stretch handles, a guided on-screen exercise program, a hydration station, and an assortment of refreshing beverages.

A selection of healthy snacks, available for all passengers, will be provided for free in the Wellness Zone. Source: Qantas

The Premium Economy cabin, with 40 seats, and the Economy cabin, with 140 seats, unveiled today, boast the largest seat pitches among all Qantas aircraft. Additionally, each seat across all four cabins will be equipped with multiple USB-C charging ports.

Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO, emphasized the airline’s dedication to passenger comfort and wellbeing across all cabins, recognizing that while a high percentage of First and Business class seats will be available, the majority of customers will travel in Premium Economy and Economy.

“We have spent just as much time on the second half of the aircraft as we did the front, in fact, we started studies on the Wellbeing Zone before any other area of the A350,” Joyce said.

The inaugural flights are scheduled for take-off in late 2025, starting with Sydney to London and New York.