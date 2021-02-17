Skift Take
Arne Sorenson was a maverick in his own way. He quietly visited Airbnb headquarters in 2014 to get a better understanding of short-term rentals, which culminated in Marriott’s Homes & Villas. And he found a way to have a mutually beneficial relationship with those “evil” online travel agencies.
Editor's Note: This is a new Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.