Tripadvisor is one of the oldest and most venerated businesses in online travel. It is arguably one of the most influential sites in travel from the consumer perspective. Yet it faces challenges monetizing its user base, even before COVID-19. This is the core conflict at the heart of Tripadvisor: how to deepen supplier relationships to grow revenue and meet financial targets while not ruining the user experience and retaining consumer trust in reviews on its site.

Skift Research’s latest report dives into Tripadvisor’s core hotels, media, and platform business as well as its newer, but fast-growing experiences and dining platform. We look into the pain caused by Google’s growing metasearch offering and how Tripadvisor is responding. We also refresh our proprietary analysis of online inventory in the tours and activities space. This tells us both how fast Tripadvisor has been growing its platform and its competitive positioning relative to its four closest competitors.

Tripadvisor faces many challenges on the road back to recovery, both from Covid-19 and company-specific problems that pre-date the pandemic. But don’t count Tripadvisor out. It will need to dedicate significant resources, but we believe it is possible for Tripadvisor to return to the position of strength it used to hold.

Preview and Purchase

What You’ll Learn From This Report

An understanding of Tripadvisor’s segments and their contribution to growth and profit.

The growth challenges the company faces and how it plans to overcome them.

The changing market share of Google’s metasearch and how it is displacing Tripadvisor.

A proprietary analysis of tour inventory on Tripadvisor’s platform and how that compares with competitors.

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you analyze the impact of the coronavirus on the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. Over 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

After you subscribe, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. You will also be able to access our proprietary Skift Recovery Index and Skift Health Score data and reports.