A company that helps advertisers streamline modern ad campaigns is moving further into the travel industry through a new partnership.
Clinch, headquartered in New York City, said this week that it had started a “new relationship” with Nebraska-based Sojern.
Clinch’s so-called “flight control” software suite is meant to help advertisers more easily build data-driven, personalized ad campaigns.
Sojern is a travel-focused digital marketing platform that uses consumer data to help hospitality companies secure bookings. The company, founded in 2007, has driven more than $15 billion in bookings for thousands of partners, according to its website.
The companies say that the partnership allows Clinch users to access Sojern’s capabilities.
“The ability to personalize and auto-optimize campaigns to match both environmental and user-based situations is paramount for this sector,” said Charel MacIntosh, head of business development and partnerships for Clinch, in a statement.
