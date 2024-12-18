Q&A: How Abu Dhabi Plans to Capture the Underexplored Travel Market

As traditionally popular destinations buckle under the pressure of overtourism, Abu Dhabi is cleverly positioning itself as the smarter alternative for discerning travellers who value meaningful engagement.

Overtourism continues to burden popular European cities, where the influx of tourists drives up living costs and strains local resources. Simultaneously, a parallel trend of undertourism has emerged in less-explored destinations that provide an alternative to crowded spots by focusing on immersive experiences that help create deeper connections with the destination rather than just providing the backdrop for quick photo ops.

SkiftX spoke with Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), to explore how Abu Dhabi is strategically positioning itself to be at the forefront of these changes by appealing to those looking for authentic cultural immersion.

SkiftX: How is overtourism impacting popular destinations worldwide, and what key lessons have Abu Dhabi learned from these challenges to shape its tourism strategy?

Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at DCT Abu Dhabi

Abdulla Yousuf: International tourism growth continues to gain momentum, amplifying the critical issue of overtourism. There’s a fine balance between welcoming travelers and including the local population in a destination’s growth story.

At DCT Abu Dhabi, we’ve been mindful of this balance. Our Tourism Strategy 2030 aims to fast-track Abu Dhabi as one of the fastest-growing international growth markets by 2030, tripling Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution to reach $245 billion (AED 90 billion), doubling visitation to 39.3 million annual visitors, and offering 178,000 new jobs within the tourism ecosystem.

Tourism Strategy 2030 has four objectives to mitigate overtourism concerns: to foster sustainable growth, transform Abu Dhabi’s socio-economic landscape, support talent development, and ultimately create a better future for all. In parallel, we’re ensuring that Abu Dhabi provides citizens, residents, and tourists with deeper connections and authentic cultural experiences to discover at their own pace.

What makes Abu Dhabi a good alternative to overcrowded destinations?

Modern travelers are increasingly informed, aspirational, and strategic about choosing destinations. We’re seeing greater interest in unique, authentic, and luxurious experiences that enable self-fulfillment. We work closely with trade partners, travel agents, and regional offices to offer travelers bespoke itineraries that align with varied interests and demographics, whether it’s luxury travelers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups, or family-focused markets.

Besides its rich cultural heritage and captivating attractions, Abu Dhabi has world-class infrastructure, including premium hotels for every budget, state-of-the-art venues for concerts and entertainment, and efficient global connectivity through Zayed International Airport. Abu Dhabi also has extremely high safety and security and was ranked top in the Global Liveability Index this year.

How does Abu Dhabi position itself to attract tourists looking for immersive travel experiences?

We’re positioning Abu Dhabi as a destination that blends heritage, year-round entertainment, sporting events, adventure, and exceptional hospitality, making it ideal for leisure seekers, culture enthusiasts, and business travelers.

Our powerful network of trade partners, travel agents, and international offices serves as passionate advocates for the emirate, amplifying our message through vivid, tailored, and immersive experiences. They’re as committed as we are to continually responding to trends and providing all types of travelers with a wide variety of conveniently located, seamlessly connected, and accessible attractions.

Abu Dhabi has something for everyone, from the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Michelin-starred restaurants, and concerts such as Coldplay. We’re seeing growth signals that travelers will continue to return in growing numbers from across multiple markets for our immersive experiences, and we have strong long-term projections on the future of tourism in the emirate.

What marketing strategies does DCT Abu Dhabi use to highlight the emirate’s unique cultural attributes?

Our promotion and marketing efforts aim to expand Abu Dhabi’s reach from 11 to 26 international markets. We’re achieving this through partner-driven collaborations with global media outlets and high-profile brands, creating market-specific campaigns that authentically showcase the emirate’s unique culture.

DCT Abu Dhabi also hosts year-round strategic roadshows, trade events, and targeted marketing campaigns. The recent expansion of our Experience Abu Dhabi Experts e-learning platform equips the global travel industry with certified resources. New modules and localized languages are offered across our global markets to strengthen our partners’ ability to showcase Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination.

Most recently, we collaborated with actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky to highlight Abu Dhabi’s offerings through their personal travel experiences. We’ve previously worked with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and the Gulf region’s comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam on regional campaigns. Our ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ campaign imaginatively promoted Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination and demonstrated to audiences that the emirate has a wide array of experiences to warrant multiple visits.

What role does the Abu Dhabi government play in ensuring sustainable tourism growth in Abu Dhabi?

The government drives DCT Abu Dhabi’s sustainable, long-term growth mission by aligning it with the emirate’s broader economic diversification objectives outlined in Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. This vision seeks to establish Abu Dhabi as a globally competitive hub for innovation, culture, and commerce.

Our Tourism Strategy 2030 features four pillars: offering and city activation, promotion and marketing, infrastructure and mobility, and visa, licensing, and regulation. These set a clear roadmap for developing a resilient tourism sector and an empowered network of travel trade partners. The Abu Dhabi government plays an instrumental role in ensuring our tourism growth meets economic goals and aligns with the emirate’s long-term vision for citizens and residents, ensuring sustainable and inclusive development for both present and future generations.

How is Abu Dhabi building partnerships to improve its visibility and appeal in key markets?

Abu Dhabi has invested heavily in building a global footprint through partnerships with leading international institutions, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a partnership with the French government and the Louvre Museum in Paris, teamLab Phenomena, and investments in global IPs and brands, such as the NBA and UFC.

These collaborations drive awareness of Abu Dhabi’s unique tourism offerings, including its authentic cultural heritage, luxury resorts, exceptional Emirati warmth and hospitality, unmissable theme parks and entertainment, and nature experiences.

Abu Dhabi has been ranked highly for safety in the Global Liveability Index. How important is safety in your tourism strategy?

A destination’s safety and security play a major role in reassuring visitors that they can explore their interests freely and without concern. This is why Abu Dhabi welcomed nearly 24 million people in 2023, a year that saw a 54 percent rise in international arrivals.

However, safety isn’t just about rankings — it’s about giving visitors the confidence to explore everything we have to offer, from our cultural landmarks to our events. We aim to welcome over 39 million visitors annually by 2030, so safety must remain a top priority. Whether it’s through infrastructure or mobility, we’re committed to maintaining the standards that make Abu Dhabi one of the safest and most appealing destinations in the world.

What is your vision for Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry over the next five to 10 years?

Our vision is bold but entirely achievable: to position Abu Dhabi as a top global destination by 2030. We’ve already seen incredible growth — 2023 was a standout year with a 27 percent increase in hotel guests and a 44 percent rise in MICE activities.

We’re focusing on four key areas to achieve our goal of attracting 39 million visitors annually by 2030. First, we’re enhancing visitor experiences by introducing new attractions like the Harry Potter experience at Yas Island and expanding the Saadiyat Cultural District. Secondly, we’re making it easier for people to get here and move around with upgraded transportation and increased hotel capacity from 34,000 to 52,000 rooms. We’re also simplifying visa processes to ensure Abu Dhabi remains as accessible as it is exciting, and lastly, we’re supporting our trade partners and collaborators as they work to meet their own goals. Most importantly, we’re doing all of this while staying true to Abu Dhabi’s identity.

To learn more about DCT Abu Dhabi, click here.

This content was created collaboratively by DCT Abu Dhabi and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.