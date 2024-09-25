Today's podcast looks at Juneau's new cruise ban attempt, Elliot Investment's new reveal for Southwest, and Etihad Airway's new routes.

Select a question above or ask something else

Residents of Juneau, Alaska, will vote on a measure to ban large cruise ships from docking on Saturdays and July 4 due to overtourism concerns. Elliott Investment Management is pushing for a special meeting at Southwest Airlines to propose changes and new board members. Etihad Airways plans to announce approximately 10 new routes in November, with nine of them flying to new destinations.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, September 25, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS

Episode Notes

Residents of Juneau, Alaska, are set to vote next Tuesday on a measure that would ban large cruise ships from docking in the city on Saturdays and July 4, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

The ban would apply to any large cruise ship with more than 250 passengers. The measure requires a simple majority to pass. Karla Hart, who helped gather enough signatures to put the proposal on the ballot, said overtourism has pushed some fellow residents out of the city.

The initiative comes as Juneau’s popularity as a cruise destination has surged. Habtemariam notes that on some days, 20,000 cruise passengers visit the city. Cruise visitors were responsible for $30 million in direct spending on Saturdays last year.

Next, Elliott Investment Management said on Tuesday it would call for a special meeting at Southwest Airlines as it continues to push for more changes at the carrier, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Elliott’s push for a special meeting comes two days before Southwest’s investor day, where Elliott is expected to reveal more changes to the airline’s business model. The hedge fund could use the special meeting to elect new members to Southwest’s board. Elliott has already proposed 10 possible candidates.

Elliott, one of Southwest’s largest investors, took a roughly $2 billion stake in the carrier this June.

Finally, Etihad Airways has plans to launch around 10 new routes, reports Airlines Editor Gordon Smith.

Chief Commercial Officer Arik De told Skift the new routes will be announced in late November. Regarding what locations they’ll serve, De said nine routes would fly to brand new destinations for the airline. De also hinted that the 10 new routes are unlikely to be Etihad’s last, adding the airline is currently accepting pitches from airports interested in joining the Etihad network.