In a letter to shareholders, Elliott said it still doesn’t support Southwest’s current course and would continue to push for new leadership.

Elliott Investment Management said Tuesday it would call for a special meeting at Southwest Airlines as soon as next week.

The hedge fund’s push for a special meeting comes just two days before the airline’s investor day, where it’s expected to reveal more changes to its business model. Seven Southwest board members — including chairman Gary Kelly — announced two weeks ago that they would step down in response to Elliott’s demands.

Elliott could use a special meeting to elect new members to Southwest’s board — it already proposed 10 possible candidates.

“We believe that competent new leaders, working through a deliberate and thoughtful process, should chart the course forward for Southwest,” wrote Elliott partner John Pike and portfolio manager Bobby Xu in a letter to shareholders. “We do not support the Company’s current course, which is being charted in a haphazard manner by a group of executives in full self-preservation mode.”

Southwest has seen a significant dip in profits this past year as it deals with aircraft delivery delays and changing consumer preferences. However, the carrier has made some changes. In July, it announced that it would roll out premium seating and introduce red-eye flights.

The airline’s flights also started appearing on Google Flights and Kayak as part of an attempt to broaden its customer base.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Southwest’s board said it supported CEO Bob Jordan, Elliott is still pushing for him to step down.

There have also been recent reports that Southwest chief operating officer Andrew Watterson told staff to be prepared for “more difficult decisions” as the carrier seeks to restore its profitability.

According to CNBC, Southwest could reduce its presence in certain cities and have staff transfer to other cities. The carrier is not considering furloughs, according to the report.