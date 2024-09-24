If you thought Etihad’s recent growth was running out of steam, think again. Speaking exclusively to Skift, the airline’s CCO revealed that further big changes are coming in 2025.

Etihad Airways is set to announce around 10 new routes in late November, with nine being entirely new destinations. The airline's upcoming Airbus A321LR jets will allow it to serve medium- and long-haul routes that are not viable for larger aircraft. Additionally, Etihad is planning a major brand refresh and onboard Wi-Fi improvements, with further details expected in mid-Q1 2025.

Etihad Airways is preparing to announce “around 10” new routes, according to Arik De, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, in an exclusive interview with Skift. De said the network additions will be revealed in late November.

Pressed for details on the new destinations, De said that based on current plans, nine routes will be brand new for the airline, with only one city previously served by the company.

While remaining tight-lipped on where exactly the new links will be, the CCO said growth was possible thanks to new aircraft deliveries.

Etihad will receive its first Airbus A321LR (long range) jets next year. These narrowbody planes are designed to fly medium- and long-haul routes that cannot sustain larger aircraft. For example, they can comfortably reach Italy or Thailand from Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub.

Industry Speculation

De told Skift that the airline is aiming for “around mid-Q1” to reveal the interiors of the new jet. Given the long-haul reach of the planes, he acknowledged the intense industry speculation that Etihad will install a widebody-style premium product.

As a hub-and-spoke network carrier, this would offer greater consistency for business class passengers on connecting itineraries. The airline’s current fleet of A320s and A321s features an older recliner chair in the business class cabin.

Big-name brands including JetBlue, TAP Air Portugal, and Aer Lingus have flown the A321LR with lie-flat beds for several years. The bigger unknown is if Etihad will opt for an existing design, or break the mold with a more bespoke option. Given Etihad’s parent company operates an in-house aircraft interiors business, a customized twist on an off-the-shelf product is possible.

De said the A321LR will be a “very unique aircraft for us,” highlighting that few other carriers in the region operate the plane in a premium configuration. Bahrain’s Gulf Air is a notable exception, however it remains a relatively small player in global terms.

Etihad in Growth Mode

After a well-documented shaky period in the mid-2010s, Etihad bounced back from the pandemic like few other airlines. It is in the middle of an ambitious expansion plan under the leadership of CEO Antonoaldo Neves, who took charge in October 2022. Known internally as ‘Journey 2030’, it aims to significantly increase the airline’s capacity and market reach by the end of the decade. Its fleet is a key part of realizing this vision.

In contrast to Dubai-based Emirates, Etihad operates a diverse selection of aircraft. Its portfolio spans from the 136-seater A320 to the colossal A380 super jumbo which can carry almost 500 passengers.

While standardization has efficiency benefits, Emirates’ all-widebody fleet isn’t without its drawbacks. Emirates’ smallest plane is the 777-200ER which seats 302 passengers. This limits its ability to serve smaller niche markets that can’t justify large twin-aisle aircraft. Etihad is hoping that its investment in smaller, more nimble jets will give it a competitive advantage in reaching locations that are impractical for rivals.

With Etihad firmly back in growth mode, the CCO hinted that the 10 new routes are unlikely to be the last. De said the airline is currently accepting pitches from airports interested in joining the Etihad network with meetings ongoing.

A New-Look Etihad?

De described the mid-Q1 2025 event as “very, very important to look out for,” confirming that its scope will extend beyond the A321LR. “We’ll announce a new brand refresh. We are an ambitious airline, an ambitious country. Our brand needs to be very much more modern than that,” he said.

De also confirmed that enhancements to the onboard Wi-Fi are in the pipeline, without being drawn on specific partners.

In-flight connectivity is one of the industry’s hottest topics. Last week United Airlines said it will install Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi throughout its fleet, becoming the largest carrier to use the satellite-based service. In August, Delta Air Lines announced its onboard internet will soon be free across its global network.

Look out for Arik De’s full interview, coming soon to Skift’s C-Suite Leaders of Travel series.