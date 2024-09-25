Goa had decided to increase its permission fee as it was receiving a large number of applications. However, the high cost could have proved a deterrent for events business.

Goa has reverted its decision to increase fees for destination weddings, opting to maintain the previous pricing structure to avoid losing business. The trend of experiential travel is growing among Indian travelers, with Arctic tours and the Northern Lights being highly sought after. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has launched a new campaign, 'Shaandaar Saudi,' to attract Indian tourists as part of its Vision 2030, aiming to make India a top source market.

The Skift India Newsletter is your go-to platform for all news related to travel, tourism, airlines, and hospitality in India.

Goa is not ready to lose out on the destination wedding business, especially this close to the upcoming wedding season. The state has rolled back its decision to increase the fees to hold private events, including weddings.

The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) had increased the fees to INR 100,000 ($1,200) a day. Now it has reinstated the previous fee structure: INR 100,000 per event for a five-day period, followed by an additional INR 10,000 ($120) per day.

Goa and Destination Weddings: Goa is a very significant Indian destination for holding weddings, according to Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com, a wedding planning portal. “For the couples who do not want a Rajasthan wedding, Goa is their next consideration,” he said.

The number of five-star properties and easy accessibility has led to Goa being a destination wedding hotspot, and in Thyagarajan’s opinion, it will continue to remain one.

However, the increase in fees would have had some impact. “Weddings include a number of expenses. For those who hold a big fat wedding at a five-star resort in Goa, this might be a small expenditure. On the other hand, for those who have a smaller wedding with a more constrained budget, a higher fee could take away their choice,” Thyagarajan said.

Goa requires applications to be submitted for holding events at the beach to ensure that each event adheres to the state’s guidelines. Apart from ensuring that events held at the beaches largely do not involve “vulgarity, threat to national pride, security, peace and harmony,” the state looks at impact on traffic and movement of people, safety, security arrangements, and sanitary arrangements before permitting an event.

Experience-Driven Travel Surging Among Indians

Experiential travel is on a rise among Indian travelers, travel services company Thomas Cook India has said. It has taken advantage of the Northern Lights to take capitalize on this trend with Arctic tours between September 2024 – April 2025.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “We are encouraged by the demand that we are witnessing – and this is across segments – from Young India’s Millennials & GenZ, couples, multi-generational families to Corporate MICE.”

“The growing Indian demand for experiential travel like the Northern Lights is driven by increasing disposable income and social media propelling the desire for travel rights. What is noteworthy is that this is not limited to India’s metros but also witnessing uptick from our regional Tier 2-3 travelers,” SOTC Travel president SD Nandakumar said.

There is a heightened interest in viewing Northern Lights among Indian travelers.

Saudi Arabia’s New Campaign to Attract Indian Tourists

Saudi Arabia has launched its first-ever marketing campaign targeted exclusively at Indian tourists: “Shaandaar (Spectacular) Saudi,” our Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia has reported. Through the campaign, the country aims to position itself as a year-round destination for Indian families, culture enthusiasts, adventurers, and food lovers.

Indian tourists are crucial to Saudi’s Vision 2030, and it aims to bring 7.5 million visitors from India by the end of the decade. The Saudi Tourism Authority had earlier said that it aims to make India its top source market.

The new campaign promotes food options geared towards Indian tourists. “Food plays a significant role in travel, and we want to ensure that Indian tourists feel at home in Saudi Arabia,” said Anand Menon, vice president of trade and distribution, Asia Pacific for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

India Gives Nod to Another Airline

The civil aviation ministry has given its approval to India’s newest airline Shankh Air. This would be the first scheduled airline from Uttar Pradesh, and it will have its hub in Lucknow and Noida. However, it still needs clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it can begin operations.

As per its website, the airline aims to connect major Indian cities through interstate and intrastate routes. Its focus will remain on areas with high demand and limited flight options.

The ministry no-objection certificate will have a validity of three years.

Navi Mumbai Airport to Begin International Operations in June

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to hold its first trial landing of an aircraft on October 5. Following that, the domestic operations at the airport in March next year. International operations are slated to commence in June.

Sanjay Shirsat, the newly appointed chairman of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), said, “The airport construction work is progressing at a satisfactory pace to meet our targets. On October 5, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft will land at the airport for a trial run on the runway.”