With a goal of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030, where else would Saudi Arabia look if not to the world’s most populous country?

Saudi Arabia has launched its first-ever marketing campaign targeted exclusively at Indian tourists: “Shaandaar (Spectacular) Saudi.”

Unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday, the campaign highlights Saudi Arabia as a year-round destination for Indian families, culture enthusiasts, adventurers, and food lovers.

Bringing in Indian tourists is an important part of Saudi’s Vision 2030, a plan to diversify the economy and attract 150 million visitors by the end of the decade. Saudi aims to bring in 7.5 million visitors from India alone.

Recognizing the importance of food in travel decisions, the new campaign promotes a range of Indian restaurants as well as vegetarian-friendly options – essential for many Indian travelers.

“Food plays a significant role in travel, and we want to ensure that Indian tourists feel at home in Saudi Arabia,” said Anand Menon, vice president of trade and distribution, Asia Pacific for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

In addition to the culinary experience, Saudi Arabia is promoting destinations like Diriyah, Red Sea, Jeddah, AlUla, and Riyadh. Each offers unique attractions that appeal to different segments of Indian travelers, from its ancient temples to its futuristic cities.

Menon also mentioned the creation of unique experiences specifically designed for Indian tourists, highlighting its hospitality, festivals, and the variety of activities available throughout the year.

Visa Facilitation and Special Travel Offers

The “Shaandaar Saudi” campaign aims to make travel to Saudi Arabia easier for Indians. During the campaign’s immersive 8-day showcase in Mumbai, Tasheer kiosks allow visitors to apply for Saudi visas on the spot, with processing times of just 48 hours. The kingdom currently has 11 such Tasheer centers across India.

Indian travelers holding valid visas for U.S., UK, or Schengen countries, are also eligible for eVisas and visa-on-arrival at Saudi airports. Additionally, travelers on Saudi carriers Saudia and Flynas can take advantage of a free stopover visa, valid for up to 96 hours, which can be applied for up to 90 days in advance.

Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity has significantly increased in recent years, further easing travel for Indians. Currently, 330 direct weekly flights connect 12 major Indian hubs to Saudi’s main cities, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, operated by 8 airlines.

As part of the campaign’s promotional push, Saudia is also offering Indian travelers special deals, including a “buy one, get 50% off” offer on business class tickets and a 15% discount on all economy class fares.

The campaign comes on the heels of a meeting between the Indian tourism minister and his Saudi counterpart, aimed at deepening tourism ties between the two nations. A key point of discussion was the development of youth training and development initiatives to support the growth of the tourism sector in both countries.

Tapping into India’s Growing Middle Class

One of the key reasons Saudi Arabia is focusing on India is the rapid rise of the Indian middle class. With 65% of the population under 35, this demographic represents an increasingly mobile and affluent segment that seeks new travel experiences.

India’s middle class will make up 60% of the population by 2047. By mid-century, around 1 billion middle-class citizens will drive India’s growth, making it an ideal market for tourism-driven economies like Saudi

Arabia.