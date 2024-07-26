Abu Dhabi's new tourism strategy aims high with targeted investments to boost visitor numbers and solidify its position as a top global travel destination.

Abu Dhabi’s tourism figures for 2023 paint a picture of a destination on the rise. Nearly 24 million visitors arrived in the emirate in 2023, reflecting a 27 percent growth in hotel guests and a 54 percent increase in international arrivals. It also saw 8.7 million visitors at its cultural landmarks and a 44 percent increase in its meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) market from the previous year.

Building on this success, Abu Dhabi recently announced a bold new strategy to further expand its tourism sector by 2030. Spearheaded by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the strategy aims to attract over 39 million visitors by 2030 through improvements across four main pillars: Offering and City Activations, Promotion and Marketing, Infrastructure and Mobility, and Visa, Licensing, and Regulation.

SkiftX sat down with H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, to explore the multi-layered goals of this plan and how it intends to transform the emirate into a global tourism leader.

SkiftX: What are the main objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, and how does the emirate aim to achieve these goals?

H.E Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani,

Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani: The primary goal of the strategy is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global tourism destination. We’re setting ambitious targets to increase our visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030, with an average year-over-year growth of 7 percent. We aim to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy from $133.4 million (AED 49 billion) in 2023 to $245 million (AED 90 billion) by 2030.

Another goal is to increase the average international overnight hotel stay from 3.2 to 3.9 nights, so guests have ample time to explore our cultural heritage. We’re also focused on doubling the number of international overnight visitors from 3.8 million in 2023 to 7.2 million in 2030.

We plan to achieve this through a structured approach centered around 26 initiatives across four main pillars: Offering and City Activations, Promotion and Marketing, Infrastructure and Mobility, and Visa, Licensing, and Regulation.

Initiatives under the Offering and City Activations pillar focus on improving the cultural and entertainment options by developing new experiences and transforming urban areas into mixed-use districts. Promotion and Marketing aims to extend Abu Dhabi’s global reach by boosting visibility and forming strategic partnerships. Infrastructure and Mobility is geared towards upgrading transportation and accommodation facilities to support the anticipated increase in tourists and improve accessibility. Finally, Visa, Licensing, and Regulation initiatives will streamline entry processes and create a more inviting regulatory environment to ease the way for tourists and investors.

SkiftX: In what ways will the Tourism Strategy 2030 impact Abu Dhabi’s local economy and infrastructure development?

Al Hosani: The strategy will be a major catalyst for job creation. We anticipate generating 178,000 new jobs by 2030, bringing the total employment number in the tourism sector to 366,000. On the infrastructure front, our plans include increasing hotel room supply from 34,000 to 52,000 to accommodate the expected rise in visitors. This includes promoting holiday homes as alternative lodging options, including accessible and luxury options and farm stays.

Other infrastructure developments include refurbishing existing hotels, upgrading road networks and public transport systems to improve accessibility and mobility, and increasing airline seat capacity from key markets to further integrate Abu Dhabi into the global travel network.

SkiftX: How will the Tourism Strategy 2030 enhance Abu Dhabi’s cultural offerings to attract the expected 39 million visitors?

Al Hosani: The strategy will bring a new dimension to Abu Dhabi’s cultural offerings with a strong focus on our unique selling points: our rich culture, heritage, and the range of family-friendly activities available. For example, we’re expanding the Saadiyat Cultural District, introducing new activities at Yas Island, like the Harry Potter attraction at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and upgrading the facilities at Hudayriyat Island to include more sports and adventure activities.

We’re also expanding our events portfolio. Visitors will see more varied events like UFC fights and Saadiyat Nights, which are part of our push to offer something for everyone and showcase Abu Dhabi as a dynamic destination. The strategy also supports culinary development through new programs like the Erth Culinary School Alain Ducasse and Le Cordon Bleu Abu Dhabi.

SkiftX: How critical are the roles of inter-agency and private sector collaborations in executing the Tourism Strategy 2030? Can you give examples of how these partnerships will function to realize the outlined goals?

Al Hosani: Partnerships are the backbone of our efforts to unify skills and resources. For example, we’re working closely with global media outlets to showcase our unique cultural and leisure offerings. These relationships are vital as they help us paint Abu Dhabi as an attractive destination for travelers worldwide.

On the governmental front, we work closely with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, among other key stakeholders. For example, we’re upgrading road and public transportation networks and increasing the Abu Dhabi International Airport capacity through these collaborations, all of which are essential to accommodate the expected surge in visitors.

Another key area where inter-agency collaboration impacts is visa, licensing, and regulatory enhancements. We aim to attract more international tourists and investments by simplifying visa processes and creating a more welcoming regulatory environment.

Overall, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous future that will benefit generations to come by implementing initiatives that unlock economic opportunities, amplify our distinctive culture, and enhance the emirate’s value proposition.

