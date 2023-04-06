Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have the potential to transform sectors across the travel industry. This newsletter will keep you informed every step of the way.

Artificial intelligence is one of the dominant topics about the future in travel, and we’re all over it at Skift.

In November, OpenAI publicly released breakthrough generative AI technology, and a number of big-name travel companies have already responded. Expedia, Kayak, and more — including multiple startups — have started releasing experimental technologies that could lead to transformations in the way users plan and book travel.

But the potential does not stop there. Advancements in AI could change the way hotels manage revenue and customer service, the way travel tech companies operate internally, and even the way airplanes and airports get designed.

We want to make sure you know about it all, every step of the way.

Today, we announce the launch of a weekly newsletter focused on AI innovation in the travel industry. The newsletter will be a collection of Skift’s AI coverage across travel sectors, focused on separating trendy moves from great ideas.

Sign up today and look for it in your inbox each Friday.