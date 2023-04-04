With a growing share of hotel bookings made online, many hoteliers are reliant on third-party travel websites for booking volumes, and global visibility. Booking engines, website builders, and direct-booking tools can help these hotels find a better balance between first- and third-party bookings.

Over the past decades, the booking pendulum has swung back and forth between online travel agents’ (OTAs) growing booking share, and hotels clawing back some direct bookings. Hoteliers have been complaining about high commissions paid to third-party travel websites, and increasingly invest in driving more direct bookings. The evolving hotel tech stack has website builders, booking engines, and direct-booking tools offering to aid this cause.

Our new Skift Research Report: Booking Engines, Website Builders, and Direct Booking Tools provides an overview of these tech categories, their market size, and growth potential. 63% of hotels worldwide (75% of global room supply) use booking engines, and 44% of hotels (59% of global room supply) use website builders and direct booking tools.

A survey by Hotel Tech Report showed that direct booking drivers such as booking engines and direct booking tools were one of the top tech categories hoteliers intend to invest in.

These tech categories have exceptional potential to grow. Hoteliers must find the right balance between all tech offerings available, keeping a holistic approach towards booking volumes, marketing, and loyalty to be able to drive profitability.

What You’ll Learn

Current and future growth potential of Booking Engines, Website Builders, and Direct Booking Tools

Total market penetration

Top Vendor market penetration

Revenue distribution for vendors

Total market penetration for vendors based on total number of hotels and rooms they service

