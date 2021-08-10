Southeast Asia is home to some of the world’s fastest growing travel markets. On top of that, Southeast Asians are the most engaged internet users in the world with 90 percent of them connecting to the internet primarily through their mobile phones, which contributes to a rapidly growing online travel sector.
Between 2015 and 2018, online travel bookings in Southeast Asia grew at 15 percent year-over-year driven by growth in online airline and hotel bookings, to a size of $30 billion in 2018.
In Skift Research’s newly released Online Travel Agency Landscape 2021: Southeast Asia report we investigate the industry dynamics, the core value propositions —scale, usability and pricing — of top online travel agents in the region along with the key emerging trends in the industry. We also attempted to estimate the revenue of the top OTAs based on the limited available data.
What You’ll Learn From This Report
- Market size of the online travel industry in Southeast Asia and its six major countries, namely, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia
- Traffic share of the popular online travel agencies in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia
- Inventory size of Agoda, Booking.com and Traveloka in the focus countries
- Core website features of Agoda, Booking.com and Traveloka along with their loyalty programs and average visit duration
- Pricing tactics of the online travel agents
- Estimated revenue of the Online Travel Agencies in focus
- Emerging trends in the Southeast Asian online travel industry
After you subscribe, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. You will also be able to access our proprietary Skift Recovery Index and Skift Health Score data and reports.