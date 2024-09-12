From world-class dining and versatile meeting spaces to high-touch service standards and one-of-a-kind offerings, Fontainebleau Las Vegas offers everything planners need to craft exceptional events.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas stands out in the luxury resort landscape with its unique approach to opulence, creating an unparalleled experience that extends seamlessly into its meetings and events offerings.

Meeting planners can leverage the resort’s extensive amenities to craft unforgettable events, utilizing everything from state-of-the-art facilities to world-class dining and entertainment options — but what truly sets Fontainebleau Las Vegas apart are the personal touches and curated experiences that transform ordinary gatherings into extraordinary occasions, ensuring events are both memorable and distinctive.

A Fully Integrated Resort Offering Endless Possibilities

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is designed to offer a seamless experience for meeting planners and guests. The resort’s vertical design on 25 acres allows guests quick access to meeting and convention spaces without navigating through the casino. This unique layout provides a quick and easy flow from guest rooms to meeting spaces, and past retail and dining areas, ensuring attendees can enjoy all the resort has to offer without distraction.

“We are truly unique in that our vertical design allows guests to navigate through our retail and promenade directly into the conference space,” said Danielle Strong, vice president of catering and sales at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “These areas are framed by expansive open ceilings and feature natural light, creating a distinctly different environment than a traditional Las Vegas resort — as inspiring as it is efficient for our guests.”

World-Class Food and Beverage

The resort prides itself on its world-class culinary offerings, meticulously curated to provide an exceptional dining experience. The resort’s food and beverage program is a testament to its dedication to excellence, with menu items crafted to cater to the diverse tastes of its guests.

“We’ve collaborated with world-renowned designers to create immersive culinary experiences, where every element — from bespoke tableware to custom furniture — has been hand-selected to create a dining experience that is as extraordinary as anything you’ve seen in Las Vegas,” said Anthony Olheiser, senior vice president of food and beverage at the resort.

This dedication is reflected in the resort’s selection of bespoke tableware, fine linens, and custom-designed furniture, all of which contribute to a unique dining experience for meeting attendees.

The resort features a variety of dining venues, each offering a unique ambiance and menu. From the sophisticated elegance of Don’s Prime, where guests can savor dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list, to the authentic Italian flavors at Mother Wolf, curated by renowned chef Evan Funke, Fontainebleau Las Vegas provides a culinary journey that caters to every palate. The integration of such high culinary standards into the meetings and events offerings ensures that attendees enjoy the same level of quality and service throughout their stay.

Every Need Fulfilled for Meeting Planners

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has crafted its meeting spaces to cater to the unique needs of planners and attendees alike. This attention to detail is evident in the design and functionality of its event facilities, which include large marble registration counters equipped with integrated digital displays.

“Our grand marble registration counters, complete with integrated offices and workspaces, have been meticulously designed to streamline the planning process,” Strong said. “This design allows meeting planners to operate efficiently, turning every moment into an opportunity to focus on creating exceptional events.”

Another standout feature is the versatility of the meeting spaces at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The resort offers a variety of room configurations and setups, each designed to create a distinct atmosphere that aligns with the event’s theme and objectives. From intimate boardrooms to the expansive 105,000-square-foot pillarless ballroom, the largest of its kind in the country, planners have the flexibility to design events that are both impactful and memorable.

High-Touch Service at Every Turn

Handpicked from among the top talent in Las Vegas and beyond, the resort’s best-in-class banquet staff helps ensure flawless event execution. The team’s meticulous training includes an in-depth understanding of culinary standards, service protocols, and the specific needs of each event. This ensures that interactions are seamless and guests feel valued and cared for.

The resort’s dedication to personalized service extends beyond the banquet staff. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted by a team of professionals who are trained to anticipate and fulfill their needs.

This high level of service is maintained throughout the guest’s stay, with members available to assist with everything from event logistics to personal requests. The thoughtful placement of amenities, such as conveniently located water dispensers and well-designed podiums for speakers, further enhances the experience.

“Our greatest asset is our people, our Members, who have been carefully selected and trained to embody the highest standards of service,” Olheiser said. “They are the heartbeat of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, bringing a level of dedication and personal touch that sets us apart from the rest of the Strip.”

