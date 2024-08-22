Social media isn’t all fun and games. There’s serious money to be made, and Klook is buying into the trend with its latest TikTok tie-up. Klook's message is clear: Come for the video, stay for the tour!

In a move it describes as shifting from “inspiration to action,” Asian experiences platform Klook has teamed up with TikTok to enable users in seven Southeast Asian markets and Japan to book travel experiences directly through the app.

As social media becomes the go-to channel for travelers seeking destination inspiration, Klook is intensifying its social-first strategy and driving innovation in social commerce.

Through its “Kreator” influencer program, Klook is integrating booking capabilities across various platforms, including the new TikTok booking feature.

“We are deeply attuned to the preferences of next-gen travelers — Gen Z and Millennials — who increasingly seek travel inspiration through social media,” Marcus Yong, Klook’s vice president of global marketing, told Skift.

The Klook-TikTok feature. Source: Klook

What is the Klook Kreator Program?

Launched last year, Klook’s “Kreator” influencer program is an influencer marketing platform that enlists individuals to share travel deals and discounts on their respective platforms as a Klook affiliate.

According to Yong, the Klook Kreator program stands at the forefront of this latest strategy, enlisting over 20,000 content creators to share travel deals and discounts across their platforms.

“The program empowers a global community to produce authentic and relatable content that resonates most with their audience, while driving value for merchants seeking to tap into this diverse community,” he said.

Anyone with at least 5,000 followers on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok can join the “Kreator” program. Upon signing up, participants receive a unique promo code to share with their audience, earning commissions on bookings and access to sponsored travel events and experiences.

As the program gains traction in markets like Taiwan, Australia, and the U.S., Klook is expanding its reach to include platforms like YouTube, reflecting its commitment to exploring new content formats and engaging a broader audience.

The company’s investment in Kreator Labs workshops further supports creators globally, fostering collaboration with merchants and offering influencers firsthand experiences of travel activities.

Social Media for Inspiration

The influence of social media on travel behavior is undeniable, with Gen Z and Millennials making up 70% of Klook’s 60 million monthly visitors. These younger travelers increasingly turn to short-form videos for inspiration, with many willing to spend over $3,000 per trip, according to the latest Klook Travel Pulse survey. The average age of Klook’s customers is 27.

The survey highlights social media as the primary source of inspiration for Gen Z travelers, with over half relying on these platforms to discover new destinations and experiences, rather than traditional travel guides or search engines.

Digital influencers continue to play a significant role in shaping travel decisions, with more than 80% of travelers basing their bookings on online reviews and recommendations from content creators.

In response to this trend, Yong noted that with over one-third of Asia Pacific travelers turning to short-form videos for activity ideas, integrating booking features within social media platforms is a logical step to seamlessly connect inspiration with action.

Influencer Marketing

Klook’s recent partnership with TikTok builds on a history of successful collaborations, such as the “Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador” initiative with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

This earlier campaign leveraged TikTok’s reach to encourage tourists and content creators to share travel videos, with participants vying for prizes, effectively blending user engagement with promotional incentives.

This also aligns with broader trends identified by Skift Research, which found that 57% of individuals now rely on social media for travel planning.

The shift towards visual inspiration as a key driver in trip planning underscores the growing importance of platforms like TikTok, where short-form video content resonates deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

According to Skift Research, these generations, who have grown up in an era of influencer marketing, show higher levels of engagement with travel influencers. Gen Z demonstrates a pronounced preference for TikTok.

Source: Skift Research

The broader industry context further supports Klook’s approach. Earlier this year, Expedia Group introduced Travel Shops, allowing influencers to earn commissions on hotel bookings, while the Tourism Authority of Thailand launched “TAT Connex,” an influencer marketing platform aimed at boosting Thai tourism.