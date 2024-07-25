Today's podcast looks at Google's surprising pivot on cookies, industry leaders' disappointment in travel's use of AI, and why Turkish Airlines doesn't believe in premium economy.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Thursday, July 25, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Google recently announced it won’t get rid of the third-party cookies in its Chrome browser that enable companies to track consumers across other websites. Executive Editor Dennis Schaal examines what Google’s decision means for travel marketers.

Skift Head of Research Seth Borko said Google’s move will help smaller travel advertisers. Borko noted larger companies were already devising ways to better use their own first-party data to track consumers if cookie capabilities disappeared.

Meanwhile, Brian Harniman — an executive at digital agency From — blasted Google’s explanation for the decision, arguing it acknowledged the tech giant is beholden to its large advertisers. But Amber Carpenter, an executive at vacation rental property manager Vtrips, said Google’s move wouldn’t have much of an impact on travel brands.

Next, travel brands are increasingly showcasing the ways they use AI. But three hotel tech executives argue that AI isn’t living up to the hype, writes Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes.

Cloudbeds CEO Adam Harris said hotel tech companies are heavily marketing AI tools that aren’t as impressive as they claim. Meanwhile, Mews founder Richard Valtr said he’s seen very little innovation regarding AI.

And Stayntouch CEO Jacob Messina said AI will help workers with repetitive tasks, and that will free them up to truly innovate.

Finally, dozens of airlines offer premium economy seats. However, Turkish Airlines isn’t one of them, writes Airlines Editor Gordon Smith.

Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat explained why the company doesn’t have an interest for premium economy, which it scrapped in 2016. Bolat said Turkish Airlines doesn’t need premium economy because he believes its prices for business travelers are already affordable. The carrier shared details of an all-new suite, branded as ‘Crystal Business Class,’ offering direct aisle access for all passengers, a sliding door for improved privacy, and a 76-inch lie-flat bed.