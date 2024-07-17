Today's podcast looks at Amsterdam's tourism problems, United's flight attendant concerns, and Apollo's acquisition of The Travel Corporation.

Amsterdam, one of the world’s most visited destinations, wants fewer tourists. The city’s Deputy Mayor Sofyan Mbarki discussed Amsterdam’s strategy to decrease visitor numbers and attract better-behaved travelers with Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Mbarki said more rental units need to be reserved for residents instead of tourists, and that Amsterdam plans to introduce new short-term rental regulations. The city is also placing limits on cruise ships and development of new hotels. And Amsterdam is once again running a “Stay Away” campaign, which aims to deter tourists from partying in the city’s Red Light District.

Next, United Airlines flight attendants will vote on whether to authorize a strike as negotiations with management have stalled, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Flight attendants have been demanding better pay and working conditions since the pandemic. The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents United flight attendants, said it’s the first vote to authorize a strike at United since 2005 bankruptcy negotiations. However, Maharishi notes a strike isn’t imminent due to current regulations.

United flight attendants have expressed frustration about, among other issues, not having received a pay raise since 2020.

Finally, private equity firm Apollo Global Management has acquired The Travel Corporation, a company that owns 18 travel brands, writes Travel Experiences Reporter Jesse Chase-Lubitz.

The agreement between Apollo and TTC is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. TTC, one of the world’s largest privately held travel companies, has been family-owned for more than a century. Apollo would acquire notable TTC tour brands such as Trafalgar, Contiki and Insight Vacations.