United Airlines flight attendants said Tuesday they are voting on whether to authorize a strike as negotiations with management have stalled.

The Association of Flight Attendants, the union that represents United flight attendants, said that this is the first time such a vote is taking place at the airline since its 2005 bankruptcy negotiations.

“United Flight Attendants can’t afford to wait for improvements. We deserve an industry-leading contract, and we are ready to show United management that we will do whatever it takes,” said Ken Diaz, president of the United’s AFA chapter.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Strike Is Unlikely, Despite the Vote

Even if United flight attendants do vote to authorize a strike, it doesn’t mean that they can strike immediately. Under the Railway Labor Act, there’s a 30-day cooling off period before any strike can occur. And even then, the National Mediation Board would need to release United flight attendants from mediation to allow for a strike, something that is unlikely to happen.

However, the move to vote represents mounting frustrations among flight attendants in the U.S. Flight attendants have been demanding better pay and working conditions since the pandemic. One issue in particular has been boarding pay — most flight attendants are only paid for the work they do inside the plane. They aren’t compensated for helping with boarding or deplaning.

Flight attendants at American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines have also voted to authorize strikes but flight attendants at Southwest and Alaska were later able to reach a contract.

Negotiations among American flight attendants have become increasingly tense. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union that represents American flight attendants, recently opened “strike centers” and at one point told their members to be prepared to strike.

However, the National Mediation Board hasn’t released American flight attendants from negotiations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su have also visited negotiations between American management and flight attendants.

United Flight Attendants Express Frustration Over Stagnant Pay

United flight attendants picketed at LaGuardia, along with other airports in the U.S. and U.K. in April. Flight attendants at the protest expressed frustration over CEO Scott Kirby’s pay, which totaled to around $19 million in 2023. United flight attendants haven’t received a raise since 2020.

The AFA said strike vote ballots would be sent to 28,000 United flight attendants and the voting period will open August 1 and end August 28.