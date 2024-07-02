Today's podcast looks at the outlook of oneworld alliance, Japan's new trail limits, and the scale of Indian wedding spending.

Good morning from Skift. It's Tuesday, July 2, and here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Nat Pieper has the task of helping lead 13 airlines as the CEO of the oneworld alliance, one of the world’s three major airline groups. Pieper discussed the challenges he faces and industry trends in an interview with Airlines Editor Gordon Smith.

Oneworld has opened airport lounges in Seoul and Amsterdam this year, but Pieper acknowledged he doesn’t have a magic number in mind for how many lounges he’d like to open. He did note that the revenue outlook this summer for oneworld looks healthy despite post-pandemic revenge travel having run its course. And he sees the premium travel experience as a trend that’s here to stay.

Next, visitors to Japan no longer have free access to Mount Fuji’s popular Yoshida Trail, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Local authorities have implemented both a mandatory $12 fee to climb Mount Fuji on the trail and a daily cap of 4,000 hikers. Officials have also set up a new reservation system and entry gate to enforce the cap. A Japanese tourism executive said the measures are necessary to help protect Mount Fuji from congestion and overcrowding, with Habtemariam noting that revenue from the fee would go toward maintenance and safety measures, among other services.

Finally, Indian consumers are spending an astronomical amount of money on weddings, writes Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Weddings are the second-largest consumption category in India, trailing only food and groceries, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. In addition, the average Indian spends twice as much on a marriage ceremony than 18 years of education. Bhutia notes an Indian household spends on average three times its annual income on weddings.

India is the world’s largest wedding destination, hosting between 8 and 10 million wedding ceremonies annually. The country’s wedding industry is worth approximately $120 billion.