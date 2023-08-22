Ennismore seeks to establish itself as the group to beat in lifestyle hotels and hospitality innovation. Here’s a rundown of its major brands.

Ennismore is a forerunner in the lifestyle space, with hotel, resort, and coworking brands — plus the Rixos all-inclusive brand, Paris Society venues, and dozens of restaurants and bars. The fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company has 16 brands, with 137 hotels and resorts and over 160 in the pipeline.

Ennismore is led by founder and CEO Sharan Pasricha — who entered into an all-share joint venture with Accor (the Paris-based hospitality giant) in 2021. Accor has a majority shareholding.

For brand insights, we spoke to Philippe Zrihen, head of Americas and chief operating officer, and Marcos Eleftheriou, vice president of culture.

We’re listing Ennismore’s brands in rough order from economy up to luxury. That said, Ennismore doesn’t typically compare its brands on price point but more around segments, positioning, and tone of voice because daily rates will vary by location and property type.

JO&JOE

Global Footprint: 6 hostels in 4 countries. 11 properties in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “A new hybrid hostel destination at an affordable price. Open to travelers and locals, dedicated to celebrating togetherness and having fun.”

Skift Take: One of Ennismore’s newest brands, JO&JOE, offers a higher-end hostel experience focusing on design and city living. Its public spaces, such as its trendy bars, encourage guests to mingle — without forcing it.

Working from_

Global Footprint: 2 workspaces across 2 countries. 1 property in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “Like working from home, without the distractions. Homey design meets flexible memberships and transparent pricing. The brand will be rolled out across Ennismore’s other “lifestyle collective” brands under the name Working From, yet the look and design of the brand and space will mirror that of the brand it goes into [rather than be Hoxton-flavored].”

Skift Take: Created from the idea of working in The Hoxton lobbies, Working from­­­­_ is Ennismore’s first major step into the coworking space. It’s currently available within two Hoxton hotels (soon to be a third).

Tribe

Global Footprint: 11 hotels. 43 properties in the pipeline. 7 countries.

Ennismore Take: “A design-driven experience, focusing on the things that matter, giving guests everything they need and nothing they don’t. A mid-scale brand with a more subdued color palette.”

Skift Take: Since its doors opened in 2017 in Australia, Tribe has been one of the fastest-growing design hotel brands, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe. Its micro-sized, functional rooms enable affordability. The urban brand strives to deliver a lifestyle feel through its surroundings rather than in-your-face activations. Tribe is aiming for roughly 10 openings a year through 2028, on average. Owners like its easy cost to build.

Mama Shelter

Global Footprint: 17 open, 12 in the pipeline. 9 countries.

Ennismore Take: “Popular, irreverent, and sassy. Mama looks after travelers as if they were her own. A midscale product where you feel like you’re in the middle of a party, but it’s unpretentious and unintimidating.”

Skift Take: Mama Shelter’s properties, launched in 2008, tap into local culture to offer quirky design-led stays. We’ve seen the brand welcome retired couples, young families with kids, and hipster digital nomads. Began as a midscale brand, but demand has recently pushed up the rates.

Hyde

Global Footprint: 4 open, 11 in the pipeline, 2 countries.

Ennismore Take: “Grounded in the spirit of discovery, the fantasy of nightlife, and the adventure of connection. Being reinvented as we speak to have more of a festival theme. Think Coachella or Burning Man. Aesthetically earthy.”

Skift Take: Ennismore is redefining its properties by shifting them to a festival vibe. The Hyde in Miami, for instance, has been a cookie-cutterish lifestyle hotel until now. A transformation, with a hipper room palette and more music-themed activations, would be an improvement.

25hours

Global Footprint: 15 hotels over 7 countries. 4 properties in the pipeline, including Sydney, its next biggest market, in 2024.

Ennismore Take: “Culturally resonant hotels characterized by provocative urban locations. Irreverent yet functional and with the romantic nostalgia of grand hotels.”

Skift Take: The aesthetic of 25hours is a couple of years ahead of what’s generally available in premium-design hotels. The property in Dubai conveys the overall brand feel. You walk into a vast central space, yet a giant circular couch in the center is inviting, with flowers and thousands of books. The decor feels comfortable despite the scale. In Paris, public spaces are filled with fascinating bric-a-brac that conveys energy.

Mondrian

Global Footprint: 8 hotels over 6 countries. 13 properties in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “Serving innovation and creativity with progressive design and programming for locals and travelers alike. One of its oldest brands, Mondrian, sits in our ‘cultural icon’ segment, with established owner partners and marquee locations.”

Skift Take: Mondrian’s aesthetic keys off the colorful, angled work of artist Piet Mondrian, a Dutch painter. This luxury boutique-like brand has sharp-edged, design-led decór with lots of symmetries inside smallish boxes. Hotels are set to open in Bordeaux, Cannes, the Gold Coast (Australia), and beyond.

21c Museum Hotel

Global Footprint: 9 hotels in the U.S. with one in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “Combining a multi-venue contemporary art museum, boutique hotels, and chef-driven restaurants to create a new kind of travel experience. Each one is a museum with an opinion.”

Skift Take: You might assume this is a hotel with a wing with some art in it. You’d be wrong. The hotels are the gallery. It’s perhaps Ennismore’s most memorable brand. But it might be a challenge to scale this brand beyond a few second-tier cities, given the logistical challenges of refreshing and circulating artworks across distances.

The Hoxton

Global Footprint: 14 open (just opened Brussels and Berlin). 8 in the pipeline across 8 countries.

Ennismore Take: “Open house hotels rooted in culture, community and inspired by the diversity and originality of the surrounding environs. Activations and programming exploring themes such as music, food, drink, and art. Along with 21c, The Hoxton sits in Ennismore’s ‘heart of the neighborhood’ segment, which focuses on supporting local communities and working with up-and-coming talent and partners.”

Skift Take: Hoxton hit the sweet spot between cool and luxury when it opened its doors in Shoreditch in 2006. It aims to be approachable in a way guests find home-like and authentic. Each property’s design aspires to be rooted in, and reflective of, its surrounding neighborhood. Its lobbies and courtyards are filled with energy and buzz.

Morgans Originals

Global Footprint: 2 open hotels in London. 6 in the pipeline, including one in the U.S.

Ennismore Take: “A collection of independent hotels, each with its own original story while sharing the same free spirit, rooted in an iconic cultural legacy.”

Skift Take: This is a soft brand, providing flexibility for developers with a point of view on how their property should look. Idiosyncratic touches are balanced with core DNA elements that echo the legacy of the flagship Morgans properties in London (such as a drink cart that goes around every day at 4 o’clock).

SO/

Global Footprint: 8 hotels over 7 countries. 12 properties in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “Fashion-driven. A coveted collection of hotels rooted in fashion and commanding attention with its avant-garde design and creative approach to luxury. Lavish, extraordinary experiences coupled with a playful ambiance and delivered with a mischievous wink.”

Skift Take: It’s like stepping into the set of Sex and the City. A luxury brand with a heavy focus on leading local designers, SO/ attracts high earners willing to spend big on statement accommodation. Hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia are set to open over the next few years.

Delano

Global Footprint: 1 open (Paris), 1 in Las Vegas, and 1 to re-open after renovations within two years (Miami). 4 properties in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “Since 1995, it redefined the luxury resort experience, offering the rarest, coveted, and discreet experience – that nourishes every desire.”

Skift Take: Basically the first truly luxury lifestyle hotel ever. In Paris, its new 56-room Maison Delano is an urban offshoot of the core resort brand. Expect more growth. Ennismore has announced a joint venture with Cain International, an investment firm that owns the Miami property, about a possible partnership to refresh and scale up the brand in a way that is more all-encompassing of wellness and beauty.

SLS

Global Footprint: 8 hotels over 5 countries. 15 properties in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “The home of lavish and extraordinary experiences, coupled with a playful ambiance always delivered with a mischievous wink.”

Skift Take: SLS markets itself as “a place to see and be seen” with the glitterati and stars of Instagram, unlike the Delano, which is about discreet luxury. It doesn’t take itself too seriously. The artwork on the wall might be of playful monkeys. First opened in 2008, the luxury brand recently added the SLS Shop to its hotels, offering high-end cosmetics, homeware, and clothing. SLS sits in its “immersive experience” segment and has some of Ennismore’s most premium luxury properties alongside Delano.

Immersive Resorts Collection

Rixos

Global Footprint: 27 resorts in over 7 countries, 17 properties in the pipeline.

Ennismore Take: “Founded in 2000, Rixos offers an extraordinary getaway that surpasses all expectations, inviting guests to explore limitless possibilities.”

Skift Take: A luxury all-inclusive resort brand that caters to all kinds of guests, from young couples to families with teenagers. Rixos’ strong focus on wellness and culinary experience has seen it succeed in the segment, with 17 new resorts planned.

*Ennismore also oversees Accor’s ALL Inclusive Collection, an emerging selection of non-Rixos all-inclusive resorts. ALL is an acryonym for Accor Live Limitless, the company’s loyalty effort.

Iconic Venues Collection

Paris Society

Ennismore Take: “Founded in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff, the Paris Society group is a key player in the hospitality industry in France, with more than 3,000 employees and a portfolio of 76 exceptional venues.”

Skift Take: If you want to put on an event in Western Europe, one of the leading brands to consider is Paris Society.

Estates & Townhouses

Gleneagles

Global Footprint: 2 hotels in Scotland.

Ennismore Take: “Since opening its doors in 1924, Gleneagles has been one of Scotland’s most iconic hotels and sporting estates, set beneath the Ochil Hills in the heart of Perthshire.”

Skift Take: The Gleneagles’ name is synonymous with luxury. Originally a country estate, the brand expanded into Edinburgh in 2022 with a bold renovation of a townhouse. Another property is planned soon.

Ennismore Founder & Co-CEO Sharan Pasricha at Skift Global Forum 2022