Ennismore’s Delano brand will open in Dubai this year on Bluewaters Island, the location of the former Caesars Palace. Delano is the same upmarket flag already found in Las Vegas and Paris.

Delano Dubai is coming to the city through a deal with Dubai Holding, the state-owned investment corporation of the emirate’s ruler. Delano Dubai will feature 251 keys, including 84 suites, some with private pools. There will be four distinctive food and beverage outlets, including a collaboration with Paris Society for a restaurant and pool club, a patisserie, and a “Levantine-inspired” destination restaurant.

The Delano Dubai technically will be the second former Caesars transformed by Ennismore. The first is the Banyan Tree, right next door, which officially opened in November 2023.

The original Delano in Miami opened in 1995, a trailblazer in the now-red-hot lifestyle segment. The hotel closed in 2020 but the brand lives on through a Vegas resort and a tony hotel in Paris – both run by Ennismore. Delano as a brand was originally owned by sbe, which was one of the groups rolled into Ennismore when Accor entered its joint venture.

Will It Have a Casino?

The Las Vegas Delano does have a casino, but Delano as a brand is not a gaming organization. These days, Ennismore describes it as a “discreet social enclave,” where the atmosphere is buzzy and food and beverage takes center stage.

The Paris hotel doesn’t have gaming either.

However, the Dubai edition is located on the grounds of Caesars Palace – once thought to usher in gaming into Dubai.

Who’s in Charge?

We don’t know the general manager yet, but Tolga Lacin serves as deputy global COO of the Delano brand, based out of Dubai.