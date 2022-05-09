It's hard to look at Ennismore's chic new Gleneagles Townhouse, which puts equal weight on its members club as its hotel, without drawing a connection to how many travel brands have been testing the subscription model.

When the Gleneagles Townhouse opens in Edinburgh shortly, it will combine a 33-guestroom luxury hotel with a membership club that woos locals.

The project — managed and owned by development firm Ennismore — touches on a few themes bubbling up in the hotel sector:

leveraging brands in new ways;

using membership as a subscription model;

balancing the ratio of locals to out-of-town guests;

updating the members club concept for today’s generation.

The project is a spinoff of a storied brand.

The Townhouse project in the Scottish capital is the first expansion in its nine-decade history of Gleneagles. The golf resort in Perthshire has long been known regionally as a “playground of the gods” because of its glamorous clientele.

Around 2015, Diageo sold the Gleneagles hotel to entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha and his Ennismore firm for a rumored $170 million (£150 million).

Late last year, Accor became a two-thirds owner of Ennismore.

Ennismore has been refreshing Gleneagles. Only about one in five guests plays the courses, so it has upgraded the hotel to become Instagrammable in a New Luxury way.

The new hotel, members club, and restaurant will be on former Bank of Scotland premises at St Andrew Square. Notably, the owners give equal weight to the hotel, aimed at out-of-town guests, and the members club and restaurant, aimed mostly at locals.

“It’ll be anchored by the strong local members club,” said Conor O’Leary, managing director of The Gleneagles Hotel.

The hotel at the Townhouse is built small. The goal is to stay filled and profitable even during low seasons. The club and restaurant can be year-round moneyspinners.

The move comes after Soho House’s debut as a public company has highlighted the potential value of clubs to hospitality.

The club at the Gleneagles Townhouse aspires to ensure that the hotel can deliver on a “live like a local” promise.

“We want hotel guests to arrive and walk into the bar and see locals using it,” O’Leary said. “We spent a lot of time curating the membership for the launch. We spoke to locals of different backgrounds, personalities, careers, and so on, to make sure the club represents a blend of the people who live in, or frequent, Edinburgh.”

Hotel guests get access to many club facilities except for the private dining lounge.

The restaurant has been influenced by a consultancy behind London’s hip restaurants Palomar and The Barbary. The chef will be Scottish, as will be key ingredients for the dishes.

“The restaurant is probably just as important a pillar for me,” O’Leary said. “It has to be one of those great city restaurants where you can walk in at any time of the day and feel the energy. You could have business lunch or have a pre-theater meal during the Festival.”

Between the club and the restaurant, the goal is to create a sense of community.

“If we had 130 rooms instead of 30 rooms, you’d run a risk of the building feeling empty during the day and the community mix being too heavily made up of outsiders, for lack of a better term,” O’Leary said.

Not being greedy is important. Capping membership numbers ensures members will always be able to get space in the lounge or workspace when they want it, which is important in encouraging members to visit the club routinely.

Gleneagles studied other members clubs and ran focus groups to plan its concept.