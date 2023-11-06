Drop culture can reshape the approach to experiential loyalty for hospitality brand Ennismore — but it needs to ensure enough experiences to go around to avoid frustrating its members.

When Ennismore launched a rewards program in July, the lifestyle hospitality joint venture with Accor said it wanted to stand apart from supposedly boring, generic loyalty programs — partly by adopting a paid subscription model instead. Ennismore on Monday introduced its latest twist.

Called Dis-loyalty Drops, paying program members can race to access exclusive events starting November 9. The nine limited-edition “drops” include securing $5 rooms across five select cities, festive dinner parties for groups of 10, and free trips to European cities, such as Paris, Amsterdam, Lille, or Brussels.

So-called “drop culture” has been popularized by brands like Nike and Adidas, which release limited-edition sneakers in pop-up sales events. Ennismore wants to apply the concept to its most loyal guests at its more than 80 hotels and 170 restaurants and bars.

Ennismore expects its members to quickly respond to social media posts about the Drop events shared on the brand’s Instagram account. Drops are only available to Dis-loyalty members who pay an $18 monthly fee. The promotion will run until December 21.

‘Instant Gratification’

Drops aim to boost brand loyalty, sales, and social media engagement using the “scarcity effect.” However, Ennismore said it also wants to target the complexity of loyalty programs by offering something simpler than complex points redemptions.

“There is no need to earn points, no tiers to climb, and no need to wait for the rewards,” Martina Luger, the company’s chief brand officer previously told Skift.

After announcing Dis-loyalty in July, initial data showed that one-third of its members had booked a hotel stay.

While Ennismore didn’t confirm actual membership or booking numbers, it claimed the average saving is $450 per booking.

“Guests are booking for longer, further in advance, and with a higher average booking value,” the company said, with “one guest saving $13,500 on a two-week stay at SO/ Maldives.”

New hotel openings, which included hotels in Dubai, Ibiza, and the Maldives, have been among the more popular items in the program, the company said, as members can secure 50% off discounts on stays booked within three months of opening.

However, existing property bookings, which offer 20% off stays for members, made up the bulk of membership bookings. The company said the Hoxton Lloyd in Amsterdam is the most booked hotel since going live in mid-September.

Skift previously reported that Ennismore’s new non-tiered loyalty program reflects an industry-wide shift in hotel loyalty strategies, moving beyond outdated models to more personalized and experience-based rewards.

The change, mirrored by Marriott Bonvoy’s one-point redemptions and IHG’s customizable rewards, comes as consumers increasingly demand better rewards for their brand-spend loyalty.

Ennismore’s Experiences Drops:

A few examples.

Drops 2-6: A series of $5 rooms in five cities. Five members each day will secure a two-night stay for $5 per night to be used throughout December. Each day, a different hotel will be dropped: Mondrian Shoreditch, 25hours Berlin, The Hoxton, Williamsburg, SO/ Vienna, Mama Shelter Paris West. Drops: From November 13 – 17.

Drop 8: Surprise trip for four quick-footed members. The first four members who make it to the “to-be-announced” London hotel with suitcase, friend, and passports in tow will be immediately whisked off to the Eurostar for dinner and overnight stay in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, or Lille — with no cost. Drops: December 9.