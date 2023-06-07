Today's edition of Skift's daily podcast looks closer at hotel CEOs' optimism, new research about Vacasa's business, and a jet ordering battle in India.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, June 7. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Hotel executives expressed optimism this week for a continued boom despite inflation and a possible recession, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin said at an event organized by New York University that the future for the hotel industry has never been as strong as it currently is. Bazin added that hotel rates in Paris have been 50 percent above 2019 levels for the past six months. O’Neill writes a limited supply of travel lodging has boosted the pricing power of existing hotels, with one executive describing low supply as music to her friends.

O’Neill adds that hotel CEOs are bullish on a surge in travel from Asia, noting that Chinese travelers still haven’t returned en masse. In addition, Bazin said he envisioned India emerging as a major source of business, with the country’s rapidly expanding middle-class increasingly looking to travel abroad.

Next, as short-term rentals sit at an inflection point after several years of enormous growth, Skift Research takes a deep look at what lessons industry giant Vacasa can provide the sector after its own boom.

Senior Research Analyst Seth Borko writes Vacasa, the largest branded property manager in the U.S., is an important bellwether for short-term rentals that can help answer questions about the sector’s trajectory. Borko notes that Vacasa is a publicly traded company involved in practically every aspect of the industry. Despite experiencing a surge in occupancy rates compared to 2019 levels, Skift Research also found that Vacasa has seen demand cool down, with the period of pandemic-fueled growth coming to an end.

Finally, Indian budget carrier IndiGo is closing in on a record deal to buy 500 jets from Airbus, according to Reuters. That’s the latest in a series of massive aircraft orders by Indian airlines, writes Middle East and Asia Reporter Amrita Ghosh in Skift’s India Travel Daily.

Ghosh reports that Airbus is the frontrunner for an order that would surpass Air India’s purchase of 470 jets this February. The projected $50 billion deal comes as India — the world’s third largest aviation market — has seen a strong travel rebound coming out of the pandemic. Furthermore, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers recently said international expansion is on the horizon for the company. IndiGo is one of Airbus’ largest customers and had already ordered a total of 830 jets from the Europe-based plane maker.