Vacasa’s Lessons for Short-Term Rentals After Years of Hypergrowth: Skift Research

Vacasa, like the short-term rental sector writ large, is coming off of a pandemic-fueled growth spree and faces the question of what comes next. Can Vacasa tap into first-party growth while scaling back cash-intensive investments? With investor patience running thin, the clock is ticking.

Short-term rentals sit at an inflection point after several years of hypergrowth. The sector was the best performing during the pandemic, but is this pace of growth sustainable?

And what about the next phase as the industry matures? Property managers accumulated tens of thousands of homes across the U.S. in a race to build nationwide STR brands. But after raising millions in venture capital, these companies saw their share prices hammered by public markets.

Skift Research’s latest report examines those questions at a high level and by taking a deep dive into Vacasa, the largest branded property manager in the U.S. As a publicly traded business that touches every part of the sector, Vacasa is an important bellwether for short-term rentals that can help answer the question of which path STRs will go down: a hard-landing or continued growth.

The key question is whether Vacasa has built a strong enough brand to have a direct relationship its customers and also scale back on investment. But the pandemic-fueled era of short-term rental hypergrowth is fading. Competition from hotels is growing and economic conditions are tightening.

It’s crunch time. Will Vacasa be able to execute?

What You’ll Learn