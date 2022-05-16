Uber may not become a superapp anytime soon, but wants to become a bigger part of your journey and everything you do in it, that is for sure.

Uber said Monday it is rolling out a feature it is calling Uber Travel that would be capable of booking travelers’ rides from the airport to the hotel and then to the restaurant — in other words throughout a trip and aggregate all its flights, hotels and restaurant reservations inside the Uber app.

For using this feature, Uber is offering 10 percent back in Uber credits for each ride booked through Uber Travel.

Just as Google monitors reservations in Gmail and aggregates them into travel.google.com, Uber — in partnership with loyalty tracker AwardWallet — will enable customers to link their Gmails to their Uber accounts, and then Uber has the ability to offer rides throughout the journey. The feature was slated to be introduced Monday in the U.S., and in the coming weeks in Canada.

Uber pledges to respect customers’ privacy in that it would only import Gmails related to travel plans.

The ridesharing company, which actually has turned itself into a mobility and somewhat of a superapp company by also offering food, groceries, and pharmacy deliveries, recently said it is going to pilot adding flights, trains and even hotels in UK.