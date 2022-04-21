Reimagined Travel Loyalty Emerges From Pandemic Stronger: New Skift Research

While the travel industry was on its knees, travel loyalty programs continued to grow. But the pandemic has changed the travel industry, and loyalty programs need to follow suit.

As travel demand returns, loyalty programs are on the operating table. Companies are betting big on reinventing their loyalty programs, and it is high time. Many point programs had run stale years before the pandemic, becoming increasingly commoditized and a complicated tale of conversion rates, qualifying dollars, and blackout dates.

Maybe counterintuitively, loyalty program membership has boomed over the past two years, despite the fact that demand for flights and stays were dramatically down in 2020 and 2021. But loyalty companies cannot rest on their laurels, as the pandemic has changed traveler behavior and demands. Loyalty programs will need to follow suit to match a new travel mix.

In our latest report, Travel Loyalty Programs Deep Dive 2022, we first discuss the financial state of loyalty programs, and then analyze how Covid-19 has changed traveler demands, providing recommendations on how loyalty programs should respond.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

The financial state of the six largest airline and five largest hotel travel loyalty programs.

Comparisons of membership numbers, recognized revenues, loyalty cash flows, member value, and loyalty contributions.

The impact of Covid-19 on traveler behavior, and how this impacts loyalty programs.

A discussion on how loyalty programs can respond to changing market forces and competition.

