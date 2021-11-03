Skift Take People in the West traditionally have used mobile phones as a research tool and a desktop for transactions whereas in the East, since people mostly skipped the offline era, users began directly in the digital age through mobile. Companies looking to boost mobile commerce need to create unique touchpoints and tailor their product offerings to achieve a greater sales mix.

The use of mobile devices to make online transactions is increasing remarkably and mobile continues to have a growing influence on how consumers plan and book travel. Yet mobile conversions still lag behind desktop. In this report we aim to estimate the size of mobile commerce g