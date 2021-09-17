What's next for the travel industry? Let's start with new website and a new look for Skift.com.

Today we unwrapped a redesigned and restructured Skift.com, our main site.

Everyone says they declutter when they redesign, so we’ll say that, too. We also wanted to make it easier to discover everything new we’ve done, how we’ve grown our product offerings since our last design update in 2016. One of the best places to illustrate that is our Get Access page where all of our subscriptions are organized in one place. As a subscriber-first company, we wanted to make sure readers could discover the plan that’s best for them in the easiest way possible.

The first thing you will notice is the new minimalistic look of our story pages. The pages are designed to get readers news quickly and legibly. We’ve upped the size of fonts, made them more legible, and paid close attention to accessibility best practices. We’ve simplified and pared down our navigation menus to the best practices on how people use us, based on in-depth reader research we did as part of this redesign process.

On the homepage, we wanted to make it easier to discover everything we’re doing. There are more headlines featuring the latest news, links to Skift Pro exclusive stories, and Editor’s Picks from our editor-in-chief. There’s a place where readers can sit back and listen to our Skift Daily Briefing podcast, as well as click through to access our latest Skift Research, discover the next Skift Live event, or see the work of our SkiftX creative studio.

Advertising support from our partners sustains us, so we designed our ad placements and Skift promotional units to be helpful to industry readers rather than intrusive.

In the coming months we’ll be making similar changes to our other key products: Skift Research, EventMB, and Airline Weekly.

We’ve been building it out over the last few months, and this is a soft launch, so there’s very likely a chance we missed something. If you spot an error or if something breaks, email us at jc@skift.com and we’ll get it fixed.

We want to thank DesignRocket‘s Kajal Gala and her team whose excellent work made this new UX possible, and our creative, development, and marketing teams who hustled in the midst of a very busy period for us to build and launch this.