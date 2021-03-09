Skift Take
At a time when a travel operator like Expedia Group is shedding brands to become more focused, private equity firm Certares is investing in a broad array of travel assets. Divergent strategies for two very different companies. Certares’ goal is likely to wrangle synergies while making a ton of money.
