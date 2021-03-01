Skift Take
Even short-term headwinds in China’s hotel recovery from the pandemic isn’t deterring global hotel companies from flooding the market with new developments.
Editor's Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance will bring readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.