Skift Take
Before the pandemic turned the world sideways, nearly 12 percent of Airbnb’s revenue last year came from its top 10 cities. But among them, cities like Lisbon and San Diego are taking radical steps to limit their short-term rental portfolios. Are investors overlooking the likelihood of vastly more stringent regulations?
