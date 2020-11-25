Skift Take
If Airbnb hasn’t already devoted resources anew to HotelTonight and expanding its hotel business, the short-term rental giant assuredly will once it goes public. After all, in addition to Google, Airbnb sees online travel agencies, with their wide breadth of accommodations’ offerings, as its most significant set of competitors.
