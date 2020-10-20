First Free Story (1 of 3)Join Skift Pro
Google’s transition from a search engine that gave consumers access to free links into a search monopoly that has its pages dominated by paid ads and its own travel businesses, has long been a focus of Skift coverage.
The antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and 11 states brings these anti-competion issues to the fore.
Below are notable Skift stories over the years that deal with Google’s antitrust issues.
Google Is Rigged. Just Not the Way Trump Thinks It Is.
FTC Staff Wanted to Sue Google for Ripping Off Tripadvisor and Yelp
Expedia CEO Peter Kern on the Google Silver Bullet — or Lack Thereof
Google Elevates Vacation Rentals With Hotel-Like Treatment in Search
$5 Billion EU Fine Against Google Brings Travel Back Into the Spotlight
Google’s Travel Gains Levy Pain at Tripadvisor and Expedia
Google Quietly Debuts Game-Changing Tours and Activities Advertising Product
Google Defends Its Debt Collection Practices in Travel
Google to Congress: We’re Not a Travel Monopoly
Google Maps Is Ready to Transform the World of Superapps: A Skift Deep Dive
Google Is Now One Step Closer to One-Stop Shopping
Major Online Travel Exec: Negotiating With Google Is Almost Pointless
Yelp CFO: We Will Wi Despite Google Roadblocks
Google Bows to European Pressure and Tests Adding Travel Rivals’ Direct Links
Expedia’s Barry Diller Calls on Google to Be Regulated
Google Flights Gets Aggressive by Intercepting Airline Trademarks
Here Are Travel’s Big Winners in an Antitrust Crackdown on Big Tech