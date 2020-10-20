Already a member? Sign in here

Google’s transition from a search engine that gave consumers access to free links into a search monopoly that has its pages dominated by paid ads and its own travel businesses, has long been a focus of Skift coverage.

The antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and 11 states brings these anti-competion issues to the fore.

Below are notable Skift stories over the years that deal with Google’s antitrust issues.

Google Is Rigged. Just Not the Way Trump Thinks It Is.

FTC Staff Wanted to Sue Google for Ripping Off Tripadvisor and Yelp

Expedia CEO Peter Kern on the Google Silver Bullet — or Lack Thereof

Google Elevates Vacation Rentals With Hotel-Like Treatment in Search

$5 Billion EU Fine Against Google Brings Travel Back Into the Spotlight

Google’s Travel Gains Levy Pain at Tripadvisor and Expedia

Google Quietly Debuts Game-Changing Tours and Activities Advertising Product

Google Defends Its Debt Collection Practices in Travel

Google to Congress: We’re Not a Travel Monopoly

Google Maps Is Ready to Transform the World of Superapps: A Skift Deep Dive

Google Is Now One Step Closer to One-Stop Shopping

Major Online Travel Exec: Negotiating With Google Is Almost Pointless

Yelp CFO: We Will Wi Despite Google Roadblocks

Google Bows to European Pressure and Tests Adding Travel Rivals’ Direct Links

Expedia’s Barry Diller Calls on Google to Be Regulated

Google Flights Gets Aggressive by Intercepting Airline Trademarks

Here Are Travel’s Big Winners in an Antitrust Crackdown on Big Tech

Google Expands Power Over Local Discovery and Travel Tools