Major Online Travel Exec: Negotiating With Google Is Almost Pointless

Dennis Schaal, Skift
- Jul 29, 2020 2:30 am
Skift Take
Deep-pocketed Google clearly didn’t appease suffering travel advertisers in any meaningful way because it didn’t have to — it’s Google. Don’t look for Google to find religion in terms of being a more collaborative partner perhaps until regulators would take it down a peg.
Dennis Schaal

