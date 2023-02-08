United Airlines is taking a subtle dig at rival Southwest Airlines’ massive number of holiday season cancellations in an ad it’s airing during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

United’s ad features a family from Denver gathering, with the on-screen text saying at the end of the 30-second spot, “United got more families in and out of Denver this holiday than any other airline. Despite the weather.” The Chicago-based carrier said it would run the ad in the Denver and Colorado Springs TV markets.

Southwest’s massive end-of-the year meltdown resulted in the company canceling roughly 15,000 flights. More than 27 percent of its scheduled seats on flights out of Denver were cancelled between December 18 and January, compared to 5 percent of United’s scheduled seats. Severe winter storms — as well as Southwest’s outdated technology — were considered to be major causes of Southwest’s large number of flight cancellations.