Virgin Voyages have expanded their partnership with Chief Entertainment, Lifestyle & Celebration Officer, Jennifer Lopez, with the introduction of Jen AI, a new personalized invitation tool.

Thanks to the newly launched campaign, customers will now have the opportunity to create a personalized invitation from Jennifer Lopez, or at the very least, an impressive resemblance of her, thanks to the Jen AI tool.

Jen AI is live! (Well, as alive as AI can be 😂). @JLO is ready to create your custom celebration invitation. Send it to a few, or your entire crew 💌



Jen-erate yours now: https://t.co/pS3OejQBdu#JLOxVirginVoyages pic.twitter.com/j6jj6QsXWJ — Virgin Voyages ⚓️ (@VirginVoyages) June 26, 2023

By simply answering a few questions, guests will have the power to generate a personalized invitation from Lopez thanks to augmented reality, which can then be shared with friends and family.

Take a look at the tongue in cheek video from Virgin Voyages about the new tool below:

You can create your own personalized invite by visiting the Virgin Voyages Jen AI website.

