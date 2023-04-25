When Ad Age announced its “2023 Creativity Awards” on Monday, it handed one to Hilton for having the year’s “best rebrand.” The hotel giant’s brand platform, “It Matters Where You Stay,” helped the U.S.-based hotel giant differentiate itself from competitors, the trade publication said.

A still from Paris Hilton’s 10-minute TikTok. Source: TikTok.

Ad Age praised Hilton’s campaign — created by agency TBWA\Chiat\Day New York — for specifying services and amenities that other hotel chains and online travel agencies such as Airbnb can’t consistently provide, such as confirmed online reservations for connected hotel rooms, digital keys, and pet-friendly accommodations.

“In an era when so many travel brands feature pristine beaches, soaring mountaintops, and other glorious destinations, Hilton got real with its first-ever global marketing platform,” Ad Age said.

Chris Silcock, Hilton’s chief commercial officer, spoke about the campaign at the Skift Future of Lodging Forum in London. He said one of the ads, a TikTok video featuring Paris Hilton, had received 40 million impressions as of a month ago. Here’s a clip of the TikTok and Silcock’s explanation of the thinking behind it.

