Hotel Dealmaking Boom, Greenland Tourism, and TravelPerk's Fundraising

On today's podcast, we discuss a potential surge in hotel investment deals, whether Greenland can cope with tourism growth, and another big investment in business travel technology.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, January 28, and here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Hotel deals worldwide are projected to boom in 2025 after years of pandemic-related turbulence, writes Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

Hotel broker JLL predicts that transactions in the sector will increase between 15% and 25%. JLL also predicted that London, New York, and Tokyo should benefit from the broader shift toward city-center hotels, with O’Neill noting that urban markets will likely see more hotel investment.

Next, Greenland has received an enormous amount of attention recently due to U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly expressing his desire to acquire the territory. Global Tourism and Experiences Reporter Jade Wilson examines if Greenland is equipped to handle a tourism surge.

Visit Greenland said in a recent report that 2023 was its best year ever, with a 9% increase in land-based tourists. However, despite some infrastructure improvements, including a new airport, Wilson reports Greenland is facing a shortage of hotel rooms and other facilities during peak seasons.

In addition, increased visitor numbers could present challenges for Greenland’s fragile environment.

Finally, in the first major venture capital investment in travel tech announced this year, corporate travel agency TravelPerk said on Tuesday it’s raised $200 million, writes Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes.

The deal is the largest for an expense management platform since 2023. Dawes writes it’s a sign of what to expect in 2025, coming off a year that saw business travel platforms raise hundreds of millions of dollars. Barcelona-based TravelPerk said the funding will go toward tech improvements and continued expansion in the U.S. The company acquired Chicago-based AmTrav last year, which added 1,000 new clients and made the U.S. its top region for revenue.