Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Business Travel

TravelPerk Raises $200 Million for Business Travel Tech 

Justin Dawes photo
Justin Dawes
Today at 1:00 AM EST
business travel

Skift Take

TravelPerk's $200 million deal likely is a preview of what to expect in 2025. There were multiple large raises in 2024 — including hundreds of millions of dollars for business travel platforms — and the signs point to that continuing.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story
Series: Skift Data + AI Summit

Don’t Miss Skift Data + AI Summit

Get actionable insights on how data and AI are transforming operations, optimizing customer experiences, and driving growth across multiple industries.

Join Us in New York City on June 4

TravelPerk said Tuesday that it has raised $200 million. It's the first major venture capital deal in travel tech announced this year and the largest for an expense management platform since 2023.

The oversubscribed series E round raises the company’s valuation to $2.7 billion. TravelPerk last raised $104 million at a $1.4 billion valuation in January 2024. The company has now raised a total of over $700 million. 

Barcelona-based TravelPerk is a corporate travel agency focused on small and mid-tier companies in the U.S. and Europe. Client companies and their employees can book and manage travel and expenses through a tech platform. Clients include Red Bull, GetYourGuide, and Aesop. 

TravelPerk's $200 million deal likely is a preview of what to expect in 2025. There were multiple large raises in 2024 — including hundreds of millions of dollars for business travel platforms — and the signs point to that continuing.

TravelPerk said that the funding will go toward continued expansion in the U.S. The company acquired Chicago-based AmTrav in 2024, which added 1,000 new clients to its portfolio and made the U.S. its top region for revenue. 

The funding will also go toward strengthening its tech and products. Avi Meir, CEO and co-founder of TravelPerk, said in early 2024 that the company had not planned on raising more capital but changed course to integrate the latest advancements in AI. 

Atomico and EQT Growth co-led the round, with participation from new investors Noteus Partners and Sequoia Capital, as well as previous investors General Catalyst, Kinnevik, Softbank Vision Fund, and Blackstone. Hillary Ball of Atomico and Carolina Brochado of EQT Growth are both joining TravelPerk’s board of directors. 

TravelPerk said it has exceeded $2.5 billion in bookings annually and has grown revenue over 50% each of the last two years to over $200 million. The company also said it reached breakeven in EBITDA at the end of 2024. 

TravelPerk Acquires Yokoy

TravelPerk also said it acquired Yokoy, a Switzerland-based expense management startup founded in 2019. It was an all-equity deal, and the purchase price was not disclosed. 

Meir noted Yokoy’s AI work in a statement about the deal: “We share a common vision for the role of AI reshaping the future of travel and expense management, and the innovation coming out of Yokoy’s AI labs in Zurich is seriously impressive.”

TravelPerk said it has partnered with Yokoy since 2020, offering joint services to clients including Breitling, On Running, and Medskin.

Yokoy grew revenue 281.88% over three years, according to a 2024 report from the publication Sifted. Yokoy has raised over $100 million, most recently a series B round of $80 million in March 2022. The company has more than 700 clients. 

Justin Dawes photo
Justin Dawes
Today at 1:00 AM EST

Tags: artificial intelligence, business travel, funding, the prompt, travelperk

Photo Credit: TravelPerk has raised $200 million, the first major venture capital deal in travel tech announced this year.  Pixabay / Pawel Grzegorz

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 2 months ago
Sponsored

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login