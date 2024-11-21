Once the domain of stuffy corporate types and ultra-elite leisure passengers, airport lounges have gone mainstream. The big challenge for many operators is striking a balance between accessibility and exclusivity.

Select a question above or ask something else

Star Alliance has launched its first branded airport lounge in Asia, located at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China. Designed with modern Chinese elements, the lounge accommodates 100 guests and caters to premium passengers and Star Alliance Gold status holders. The alliance is eyeing future lounge locations at busy airports without a major Star member airline, aiming to enhance its strategic presence in key hubs.

The world’s largest airline alliance is ramping up the battle for premium travelers. On Thursday, Star Alliance opened its first branded airport lounge in Asia. The new facility is in Terminal One at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in southern China. A second lounge will operate from the new Terminal Three when it opens next year.

Notably, Star’s new space is within the existing GBIA lounge and situated in a dedicated area on the upper level. The site spans 8,000 square feet (around 750 square meters) and can accommodate up to 100 guests.

The entry policy is in line with similar lounges elsewhere in the network. First and business class passengers on member airline flights departing from Terminal One are granted access, along with top-tier Star Alliance Gold status customers. Big-name brands in the alliance include United Airlines, Air India, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.

Reflecting Guangzhou’s status as one of the world’s top ten busiest airports, the new lounge is open 24 hours.

Commenting on the opening, Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias defined Guangzhou as a “key strategic hub” for the organization, adding that airport lounges are “a critical component” of Star’s broader strategy.

Inside the Star Alliance Guangzhou Lounge

While elegant, the new lounge is playing it safe when it comes to design. Polished stone and dark wood are the order of the day, with furnishings giving a subtle nod to the modern Chinese design. A more obvious connection to Guangzhou and the Pearl Delta River region comes in the form of a ‘Tea Appreciation Corner,’ while walls are decorated with pieces from local artists.

A further highlight is the large glass facade which offers plenty of natural light and views of departing aircraft.

Photo: Star Alliance

Complementing the main space is an exclusive VIP room. This special area covers 1,000 square feet (around 100 square meters) and is available for private use “upon request.”

Ambar Franco, Star Alliance’s VP of Customer Experience described the space as “an effortless blend of comfort and functionality.” It was developed by the airport in cooperation with Star’s member airlines. Day-to-day operations will be managed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the airport.

Ten Star Alliance member carriers currently fly to and from Guangzhou. These range from domestic players Air China and Shenzhen Airlines to international long-haul operators such as Ethiopian Airlines, ANA, and Thai. In an average week, Star members offer 774 departures to 50 destinations in ten countries, which should keep the new lounge busy.

Where Next for New Lounges?

The Guangzhou launch follows the recent opening of a flagship facility at Paris Charles de Gaulle by Star Alliance. Other airports with Star-branded lounges include Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, and Rio de Janeiro. Paid-for entry for non-status passengers is available at most locations.

The concept is not unique to Star Alliance. Earlier this year, the rival oneworld alliance opened new lounges at Seoul Incheon Airport and Amsterdam. SkyTeam – the other main airline organization – also operates branded lounges in Sydney, Vancouver, Dubai, and Santiago.

Alliances typically open branded lounges at airports that enjoy a critical mass of passengers but lack an anchor member airline. Following this logic, prime candidates for future Star Alliance lounges will be busy airports that are not a home or major base for a Star carrier.

Photo: oneworld

Speaking to Skift earlier this year, Nat Pieper, the CEO of oneworld, revealed that “another five or six” locations are on his radar. Potential sites include Jakarta, Rome, and Istanbul, but he cautioned that coordination is key.

“A big part of it is needing the dominoes to line up. You need a willing airport, a third party that will operate it for us, and you need space. The reason we do it that way is you don’t know when the opportunity is going to knock, so we filter it down,” said Pieper.

Other recent developments include the world’s largest American Express Centurion Lounge opening in Atlanta, and Air France launching its ultra-luxe La Première facility in Paris. Looking ahead to 2025, JetBlue recently confirmed it will open the first of two lounges late next year as part of a wider premium push.

Watch Air Canada EVP, Mark Nasr, at the Skift Aviation Forum 2024: