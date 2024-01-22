With a funky design and innovative features, the new Seoul lounge has the potential to re-establish the oneworld alliance's market position.
Gordon Smith
Frequent fliers with American Airlines, British Airways and Cathay Pacific have an exciting new membership benefit. Alongside regular perks such as extra baggage and assigned seating, today marks the official opening of the first dedicated oneworld airport lounge.
The new space at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is the first time that the airline alliance has created a fully-branded lounge for its most loyal and highest-spending passengers. The opening marks the start of an exciting 2024 for oneworld, as it prepares to celebrate its 25th birthday later this year.
With further oneworld airport lounges in the pipeline, the Seoul facility provides valuable insight into the template the alliance will likely use elsewhere. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights:
The Skift Verdict:
This is a bold statement of intent from oneworld. The group had – until now – been on the back foot, lagging rivals SkyTeam and Star Alliance when it came to dedicated global airport lounges. If this high standard can be replicated across other international hubs, it will further intensify the battle between the big three alliances – something that should prove beneficial to passengers and member airlines alike.
